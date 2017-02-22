London Fashion House Shows Autumn/Winter 2017 Collection Inspired by Shapes and Colors of Iconic Post-it Notes from 3M

3M, the global innovation company recognized for diversified technology and applying creativity and ingenuity to improve people's lives, announces a partnership with London-based fashion label Fyodor Golan at London Fashion Week 2017. As designers, industry leaders and fashion enthusiasts gathered from across the globe for the annual event, Fyodor Golan unveiled their unprecedented vibrant collection. 3M Design and Post-it Brand from 3M teamed up with Fyodor Golan for the Autumn/Winter 2017 collection with the theme of "Never Just A Little." Part of this collection is inspired by the colors and shapes of world-famous Post-it Products. Known for creatively manipulating materials through ground-breaking technology, Fyodor Golan's collaboration with 3M brings to life the unified mission to apply design and creativity in dynamic ways to empower the freedom of self-expression.

Inspired by the colors and shapes of Post-it Products, Fyodor Golan Autumn/Winter 2017 at LFW (Photo: Fyodor Golan)

"At 3M we are committed to elevating design and collaborative creativity, and we are proud to partner with Fyodor Golan on this fashion collection," said Eric Quint, chief design officer at 3M. "We believe in the power of creative ideation and translating concepts in imaginative new ways and are excited to bring the Post-it Note, a mainstay in homes and offices around the world, to life on the runway."

For the cutting-edge Fyodor Golan collection, the label derives inspiration from the look and design of Post-it Notes throughout the garments. The designers' drive and expressive approach established recognizable brand image. Playful undertones with experimental cuts focused on bold colors and digital-like textures. While the collections vary in style, the signature remains distinct and evokes the artful conception of iconic Post-it Products. Following the London Fashion Show, the garments are traveling to Paris for display in showrooms for buyers.

"Post-it Products have come to express an everyday art form and an element of universal self-expression. The iconic colors and design purity of the Post-it Note have been essential to our collections over the last 5 years. Moveable printed and embossed leather Post-it Note shapes bring that freedom of expression to the garments through simple messages and reminders," said Golan Frydman, co-founder of Fyodor Golan. "We wanted to create interchangeable, individual uniform-like quality to each piece. Designing limited edition FG Post-it Notes, printed 360 degrees at a prefect cube, connected the two worlds."

London Fashion Week 2017 ran from February 17 February 21, 2017, welcoming more than 5,000 guests from over 49 countries to its new home at The Store Studios.

3M Design is a global creative engine driving design for innovation and branding at 3M. Across the company, the award-winning design team stimulates collaborative creativity to translate insights into solutions that inspire and positively impact 3M customers, employees and society at large www.3M.com/design.

More than 35 years ago, the signature Canary Yellow Post-it Note was introduced and became a communication breakthrough in offices and homes around the world. Since then, it has evolved into an iconic brand that helps transform ideas into reality and set collaboration free. For more information, visit post-it.com.

Watch the Fyodor Golan London Fashion Week catwalk at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDfL-K11vb4&feature=youtu.be.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $30 billion in sales, our 90,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNewsroom.

3M and Post-it Brand, and the color Canary Yellow are trademarks of 3M.

About Fyodor Golan

Based in London, Fyodor Golan collections encompass a wardrobe for today's global modern and iconic women. Founded in 2011 by Fyodor Podgorny and Golan Frydman, their collections combine vibrant colors, clean geometrical silhouettes and 3D elements to create a one-of-a-kind garment. The label has won numerous awards, including the Fashion Fringe award and the Premium Young Designers Award in women's wear.

