Pareteum Appoints Luis Jimenez-Tuñon, Former CEO of Vodafone Enabler Spain S.L., to its Board as a New Independent Director

Jimenez-Tuñon Brings Over 15 Years of Senior Telecom Industry Leadership and Operational Expertise with a Focus on Supporting the Acceleration of Pareteum Global Sales Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pareteum Corporation (NYSE MKT: TEUM) ("Pareteum" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of mobile networking software and services, today announced that its Nomination Committee has appointed Mr. Luis Jimenez-Tuñon to the Board of Directors effective March, 1, 2017.

Mr. Jimenez-Tuñon is a distinguished mobile telecommunications industry leader, having served as CEO of Pareteum's largest customer, Vodafone Enabler Spain S.L. ("Vodafone Enabler") from July 2011 to December 2016. In addition to his role at Vodafone Enabler, during a decade at Vodafone, Mr. Jimenez-Tuñon has also held leadership positions at Vodafone Spain where he was responsible for business development and strategy of the group's Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), enablers, roaming services, international carriers and wholesale fixed broadband business lines.

"There can be no doubt that Luis is an accomplished industry leader and executive who brings with him invaluable insights, expertise and a global network of relationships that will contribute greatly to our corporate growth plans. We are especially honored that Luis, an early advocate of our platform business and over the past 5 years, one of our most valued partners within Vodafone, has agreed to join us and help build what we believe will be one of the preeminent mobile services and messaging companies in the world," said Hal Turner, Executive Chairman of Pareteum.

"I am excited to be joining Pareteum Board of Directors, having witnessed first-hand the disruptive and transformational impact the Company's technology can have on mobile communications as evidenced by its central role in enabling multiple MNVOs such as Lebara and the launch of Lowi, Vodafone's digital low-cost mobile brand, which continues to earn industry accolades. I look forward to helping the team capitalize on the momentum building behind the Company's mobility cloud platform and its support for the Internet of Things and advanced messaging applications and I have confidence that Hal and his team are building a company that is well positioned to capitalize on the vast potential ahead of it," added Mr. Jimenez-Tuñon.

Mr. Jimenez-Tuñon is currently founder and CEO of Red Queen Ventures, S.L. (www.redqueen-ventures.com) a global high-tech advisory and Investment Company focused on technology, telecom, MVNO/E, satellite and aerospace. As Chief Executive of Vodafone Enabler, he pioneered the Company's innovative business model and powered the launch of Vodafone Spain's second brand Lowi.es which was awarded best Spanish MVNO in 2015 and 2016. Started in 2011, under his leadership, Vodafone enabler boosted its revenue, profit and operational performance, and achieved internationalization. Previously, Luis held several executive positions at Vodafone Spain, including Senior Vice President where he grew business to hundreds of millions of euros in yearly revenue.

Luis began his career in the satellite industry in 2002 holding various positions including Research engineer at the National Space Institute of Denmark and later Deputy Commercial Director of INSA (today ISDEFE), Spain's leading satellite operations company managing NASA and ESA tracking stations.Luis has received several professional and academic awards at international and national levels. Luis earned an Executive MBA from EOI Business School, a Master's Degree in Satellite Communications from Polytechnic University of Madrid, and an MSc in Telecommunications Engineering from the University of Zaragoza in cooperation with the Technical University of Denmark. He also completed the Executive Management Program (SEP) from the Graduate School of business at Stanford University in California, of which he is lifetime alumni. Along with his executive career, Luis has been guest speaker at international business summits and has published several papers.

