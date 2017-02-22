Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market, Opportunities & Forecasts, 2021: Impetus by Regulatory Authorities to Improve Soil Health and Conserve Environment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market-By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, By Country: Opportunities & Forecasts (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

Global Biological Crop Protection Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.33% during 2016-2021.

The strong growth in biopesticide or biological crop protection market is driven by the surging demand for less toxic or organic food with new emerging markets in developing regions. Rise in agricultural productivity as well as increase in demand for chemical free crop protection solution are the major factors affecting the growth of biological crop protection solution.



Although, biofungicides holds the major percentage share in the total market and is projected to display a faster growth in the future. Among the regions, North America holds the largest market share mainly due to growing regulations. However, APAC is expected to grow at a faster pace during forecasted period.



Scope of the Report



The report provides coverage by Type, Mode of Application and End User:



By Type



- Biofungicide

- Bioinsecticide

- Bioherbicide



By Mode of Application



- Dry Formulation

- Wet Formulation



By End User



- Fruit and Vegetables

- Cereals and Pulses

- Other Crops



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Long term growth in the Asia Pacific Region

3.2 Impetus by regulatory authorities to improve soil health and conserve environment

3.3 Bio insecticide growing at a high pace



4. Global Biological Crop Protection Market: An Overview



5. Global Biological Crop Protection Market: By Type (Biofungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bioherbicides)



6. Global Biological Crop Protection Market: By Mode of Application (Dry Formulation and Wet Formulation)



7. Global Biological Crop Protection Market: By End User (Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Pulses; and Other Crops)



8. Global Biological Crop Protection Market: Regional Analysis



9. North America Biological Crop Protection Market: Growth and Forecast



10. Europe Biological Crop Protection Market: Growth and Forecast



11. APAC Biological Crop Protection Market: Growth and Forecast



12. ROW Biological Crop Protection Market: Growth and Forecast



13. Market Trends



14. Market Dynamics

14.1 Market Drivers

14.2 Challenges



15. Route to the Global Biological Crop Protection Market



16. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Biological Crop Protection Market



17. SWOT Analysis - Biological Crop Protection Market



18. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



19. Competitive Landscape

19.1 Product Benchmarking



20. Company Profiles

20.1 BASF SE

20.2 Bayer Crop Science AG

20.3 The Dow Chemical Company

20.4 Novozymes

20.5 Syngenta

20.6 FMC Corporation

20.7 DuPont

20.8 Monsanto Company

20.9 Marrone Bio Innovations

20.10 Valent BioSciences Corporation



