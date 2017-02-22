sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
PR Newswire

Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market, Opportunities & Forecasts, 2021: Impetus by Regulatory Authorities to Improve Soil Health and Conserve Environment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market-By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, By Country: Opportunities & Forecasts (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

Global Biological Crop Protection Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.33% during 2016-2021.

The strong growth in biopesticide or biological crop protection market is driven by the surging demand for less toxic or organic food with new emerging markets in developing regions. Rise in agricultural productivity as well as increase in demand for chemical free crop protection solution are the major factors affecting the growth of biological crop protection solution.

Although, biofungicides holds the major percentage share in the total market and is projected to display a faster growth in the future. Among the regions, North America holds the largest market share mainly due to growing regulations. However, APAC is expected to grow at a faster pace during forecasted period.

Scope of the Report

The report provides coverage by Type, Mode of Application and End User:

By Type

- Biofungicide
- Bioinsecticide
- Bioherbicide

By Mode of Application

- Dry Formulation
- Wet Formulation

By End User

- Fruit and Vegetables
- Cereals and Pulses
- Other Crops

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations
3.1 Long term growth in the Asia Pacific Region
3.2 Impetus by regulatory authorities to improve soil health and conserve environment
3.3 Bio insecticide growing at a high pace

4. Global Biological Crop Protection Market: An Overview

5. Global Biological Crop Protection Market: By Type (Biofungicides, Bioinsecticides, Bioherbicides)

6. Global Biological Crop Protection Market: By Mode of Application (Dry Formulation and Wet Formulation)

7. Global Biological Crop Protection Market: By End User (Fruits and Vegetables, Cereals and Pulses; and Other Crops)

8. Global Biological Crop Protection Market: Regional Analysis

9. North America Biological Crop Protection Market: Growth and Forecast

10. Europe Biological Crop Protection Market: Growth and Forecast

11. APAC Biological Crop Protection Market: Growth and Forecast

12. ROW Biological Crop Protection Market: Growth and Forecast

13. Market Trends

14. Market Dynamics
14.1 Market Drivers
14.2 Challenges

15. Route to the Global Biological Crop Protection Market

16. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Biological Crop Protection Market

17. SWOT Analysis - Biological Crop Protection Market

18. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

19. Competitive Landscape
19.1 Product Benchmarking

20. Company Profiles
20.1 BASF SE
20.2 Bayer Crop Science AG
20.3 The Dow Chemical Company
20.4 Novozymes
20.5 Syngenta
20.6 FMC Corporation
20.7 DuPont
20.8 Monsanto Company
20.9 Marrone Bio Innovations
20.10 Valent BioSciences Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hxxj3l/global_biological

