When two well established players in precision farming combine their know-how to offer tools designed to improve crop profitability, farmers must no longer hesitate.

The time has come for farmers to evolve their agricultural practices and take a closer look at fertilizer management with SULKY and GEOSYS.

Using the SULKY QUARTZ 800 terminal, the two companies will provide a full demonstration of the Cérélia® mapping application service from GEOSYS which will help farmers explore:

Improvements in yield and the quality of production;

Finding the right compromise with the regulation;

Applying the right input, in the right place, in the right amount.

With a passion for new technologies serving the agricultural industry, these two key players have pushed a common message for more than ten years: Fertilization is decisive to achieve yield objectives and to improve crop's protein rate.

As SULKY celebrated its 80th anniversary last year and GEOSYS, pioneer of digital agriculture, will celebrate its 30th anniversary this year, this partnership at the SIMA event is symbolic of how some of the heritage companies are leading the way with future innovations.

"Historically, SULKY was the first contact we had in France with the equipment industry.

More than a decade ago, the company was already offering a fertilizer distributor solution coupled with an RDS Console to integrate our Céliélia® variable application maps.", says Laurent Rabbé, Engineer Agronomist at GEOSYS.

Currently used by more than 40 cooperatives in France, Cérélia® service is the only one allowing farmers to manage all inputs on winter cereals and rapeseed thanks to GEOSYS high capacity of satellite imagery acquisition and processing.

"We share the belief that precision farming has become a necessity in fertilization." Said Serge Noury, Product Manager at SULKY.

"It is in this context that we have evolved our equipment and began offering a solution to manage variable application thanks to half spreading width (right-left modulation)."

