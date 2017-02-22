NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, was named to the 2017 Global Outsourcing 100® by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®), the global, standard-setting association and advocate for outsourcing professionals and the organizations they support. This is the second consecutive year CGS has received the recognition.

The 2017 Global Outsourcing 100 (GO100) recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers. The list is based on applications received, and judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

"Choosing the right partners is more important than ever. Companies that outsource, not only in the traditional sense but also through the wide array of the ever-changing collaborative business models are scrutinizing their providers very closely," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "The GO100 is the definitive guide to help companies research and compare service providers with whom they are considering relationships."

CGS offers its customers innovative, scalable and flexible outsourcing solutions, helping them build fundamental relationships with multi-channel call center services including traditional business process outsourcing, technical support, customer care, outbound telesales and channel enablement and back office support, including finance and accounting. Its Technology Outsourcing team helps clients solve business challenges such as supporting mobile workforces, proactively maintaining technology and reducing risk of downtime by providing the technology backbone that allows businesses to have the flexibility and agility they need to compete and grow.

"It is a privilege to once again have the IAOP recognize CGS among the Global Outsourcing 100 world's best service providers," said Michael D. Mills, Senior Vice President, Call Center Solutions at CGS. "Over the past year, we've experienced tremendous growth in our business as a result of our innovative solutions and continued focus on customer care and service. Our global contact center solutions have been implemented to cross-industry clients, providing a diverse set of technical and customer care services to drive both optimization and standardization. Yet, our primary focus has been and will always be dedicated to being a true partner to our customers, helping them achieve and maintain their technical and financial goals and objectives."

About IAOP

IAOP is the go-to association leading the way to improve outsourcing outcomes by bringing together customers, providers and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional development, recognition, certification and excellence. With over 120,000 members and affiliates worldwide, IAOP is not only on top of the latest trends but in front of them. Through its expansive global chapter network, premier training and certification programs, knowledge center, member community and more, IAOP helps members learn, grow and succeed. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About CGS

For over 30 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @OutsourcingCGS and on Facebook.

Media Contact:

Kate Tulloch-Hammond

Director, Communications, IAOP

+1-845-452-0600, ext. 122

Kate.hammond@IAOP.org



Media Contact:

LEWIS for CGS

Shannon Felder

202-507-4714

CGS@teamlewis.com



