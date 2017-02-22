TULSA, OK--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - RJD Green (OTC PINK: RJDG) CEO, Ron Brewer, announced today the IOSOFT Division of RJD Green Inc. has reached agreement to provide services and technology platforms to PlutoXPay, a new venture of A & G Healthcare, a premier provider of cost containment services to healthcare providers nationally.

Sales & revenues are expected to be initiated in the next month. Revenue performance, based on historical industry standards, could be greater than $30,000,000 annually.

After extensive development, IOSOFT was chosen to provide "best in class" payment technology to more than ninety TPAs, Health Plans and insurance payers. The IOSOFT team has years of experience and relationships within the more than one million providers in the healthcare market.

The national healthcare services market for the IOSOFT platforms and services is over two trillion dollars annually.

IOSOFT

IOSOFT provides proprietary software for medical billing, healthcare claims adjudication, and electronic payments between healthcare Payers and Providers, and several other platform developments. Since formation, IOSOFT has been a third-party developer of software and provides IT support for the platforms developed.

Current efforts of IOSOFT are in healthcare payment systems that provide unique payment technologies and services or software that can be integrated with legacy or existing systems of healthcare payers, such as, Blue Cross, Aetna, CIGNA and others. IOSOFT provides targeted product offerings for healthcare providers, provider networks, physicians and hospitals; and clearinghouse companies.

RJD GREEN INC.

RJD Green is a holding company focused in three divisions, which create high-growth enterprise opportunities while offering diversity of markets. Those being:

RJD Green Healthcare Services Division - services and technologies reflecting five-year growth

Earthlinc Environmental Services Division - green environmental services and technologies

Silex Holdings Division - specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and installation

