Global Mosquito Repellent (Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays, Mats, Cream & Oil) Market 2016-2021: High Significance of Coil and Cream & Oil Segment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mosquito Repellent Market (Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays, Mats, Cream & Oil): Analysis By Region, By Country (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

Global warming, increasing environmental concerns, government initiatives for mosquito control, rising health concerns and literacy levels and rise in the demand of herb based repellents and demographic consolidation are the basic reasons behind increased demand for Mosquito Repellents.

Factors such as affordability and performance efficiency of coils have led to their wider adoption among middle and lower-income groups, particularly in APAC and LAMEA. LAMEA is anticipated to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period while APAC will have the highest growth. Europe has a smaller market share of mosquito repellent as compared to North America.



Penetration level of mosquito repellent sprays, creams and oils prepared from organic and herbal ingredients is higher in developed markets such as North America and Europe. The growing possibility of malaria and dengue due to the constant inflow of travellers is expected to drive the demand for mosquito repellent across Europe as well as North America during the forecast period.



Increasing demand for new and innovative mosquito repellent products containing natural ingredients is likely to create significant opportunity for growth of the European mosquito repellent market in the future. Growth in developing countries including China and India would primarily be supplemented by increasing health consciousness and demand for higher-end mosquito repellent products such as sprays, creams and oil.



But adverse effects of mosquito repellents rise in incidence of mosquito-borne diseases and slow adoption in rural regions is one of the biggest restraints faced by this industry. Global warming, increasing environmental concerns, government initiatives for mosquito control, rising health concerns and literacy levels and rise in the demand of herb based repellents and demographic consolidation has surged the need for mosquito repellents that is further driving the market for Mosquito Repellent.



According to the recently published report "Global Mosquito Repellent Market (Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays, Mats, Cream & Oil): Analysis By Region, By Country (2016-2021)", Mosquito Repellent Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.21% during 2016-2021F, on account of sudden outbreak of mosquito-borne virus started in Brazil and it spread to parts of North and South America.



Also, demand of mosquito repellent products increased due to the outbreak of Zika virus caused by Aedes mosquito in America and Africa.



Leading companies operating in the Mosquito Repellent Market including Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, SC JOHNSON & SON, INC., Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc., Dabur International, Enesis Group, Jyothi Laboratories, Coghlans Ltd., Quantum Health, PIC Corporation have been profiled.



Scope of the Report



The report provides coverage:



By Product Type:



- Coils

- Liquid Vaporizers

- Sprays/Aerosol

- Mats

- Cream & Oil

- Others



By Channels of Distribution:



- Large retail stores

- Small retail stores

- Specialty stores

- Online



By Region:



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America Middle East Africa



By Country:



- United States

- Canada

- Italy

- France

- China

- India

- South Africa

- Brazil





Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations

3.1 Asia pacific region to experience high growth

3.2 High significance of Coil and Cream & Oil segment

3.3 Online sales to grow at the fastest rate followed by Speciality stores



4. Global Mosquito Repellent Market: An Overview

4.1 Product Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 By Product Type

4.2.2 By Channels of Distribution



5. Global Mosquito Repellent Market

5.1 Global Mosquito Repellent Market: Breakdown

5.1.1. Global Mosquito Repellent Market Size, By Value (Historic 2011-15)

5.1.2. Global Mosquito Repellent Market Size, By Value ( Forecast 2016E-2021F)



6. Global Mosquito Repellent Market: By Product Type (Coils, Liquid Vaporizers, Sprays/Aerosol, Mats, Cream & Oil and others)

6.1 Global Mosquito Repellent Market - By Product Type: Breakdown

6.2 Coils Mosquito Repellent Market

6.3 Liquid Vaporizers Mosquito Repellent Market

6.4 Sprays/Aerosol Mosquito Repellent Market

6.5 Mats Mosquito Repellent Market

6.6 Cream & Oil Mosquito Repellent Market

6.7 Others Mosquito Repellent Market



7. Global Mosquito Repellent Market: By Channels of Distribution (Large retail stores, Small retail stores, Specialty stores and Online)

7.1 Global Mosquito Repellent Market - By Channels of Distribution: Breakdown

7.2 Large retail stores Mosquito Repellent Market

7.3 Small retail stores Mosquito Repellent Market

7.4 Specialty stores Mosquito Repellent Market

7.5 Online Mosquito Repellent Market



8. Global Mosquito Repellent Market: By Region



9. North America Mosquito Repellent Market



10. Europe Mosquito Repellent Market



11. Asia Pacific Mosquito Repellent Market



12. Latin America Middle East Africa Mosquito Repellent Market



13. Market Dynamics

13.1 Market Drivers

13.2 Challenges

13.3 Market Trends



14. Value Chain Analysis - Mosquito Repellent Market



15. SWOT Analysis - Mosquito Repellent Market



16. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Mosquito Repellent Market



17. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



18. Competitive Market Share Analysis



19. Competitive Landscape - Product/Brand Benchmarking



20. Company Profiles

20.1 Godrej Consumer Products Limited

20.2 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

20.3 SC JOHNSON & SON, INC.

20.4 Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc.

20.5 Dabur International

20.6 Enesis Group

20.7 Jyothi Laboratories

20.8 Coghlans Ltd.

20.9 Quantum Health

20.10 PIC Corporation



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xfskcr/global_mosquito

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716