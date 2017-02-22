ALTEN Calsoft Labs Releases Version 3.0 Virtual CPE Framework: Offers New Features and Even Better Performance

BANGALORE and SANTA CLARA, California, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Support for IPv6, Application Visibility and Control, REST and Tosca interfaces, OpenStack Tacker integration

- New Application Visibility and Control framework offers DPI capabilities at line rates per CPU Core. IDPS is capable of performing at 5x throughput gain over Linux. DPDK optimized Framework scales linearly with number of processors in baremetal, VM and container environments

Virtual customer premises equipment (vCPE) has emerged as the top use case for network operators wanting to benefit from service agility, OpEx gains and new revenue generation possibilities offered by Network Function Virtualization (NFV). A pioneer in NFV since 2012,ALTEN Calsoft Labs offers a robust, DPDK optimized vCPE Framework with industry leading performance that has been adopted by network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) to build virtual appliances for several use cases including vCPE, VPN Gateway, vRouter, Tunnelling Gateway, vB-RAS and other use cases in data networking, wireless packet core and satellite communications markets.

ALTEN Calsoft Labs is pleased to announce the general availability of Version 3.0 of its vCPE Framework that includes several enhancements to meet the needs of NEMs addressing new SD-WAN, Application-Aware Security, and Network Analytics markets. Few major additions in v3.0 include:

Support for IPv6for all functions - DHCP, NAT, Firewall, Routing, QoS and VPN Gateway

Support for REST and Tosca interfaces, OpenStack Tacker integration, and Web GUI for vCPE configuration and monitoring

New companion VNF for Application Visibility and Control (AVC) that offers DPI Capabilities at line rate, and provides 5x IDS/IPS performance gain over traditional Linux. This prominent addition now allows NEMs to build Application-Aware VNFs for SD-WAN routing, QoS, Firewall, IDS/IPS, network traffic monitoring, billing and analytics use cases.

"vCPE framework is a key component of SD-WAN use case and one of the emerging edge computing architectures. With its second generation release,ALTEN Calsoft Labs is continuing to extend vCPE solution features to offer better performance and provide flexibility to address various deployments," says Narendra Dhara, CTO, ALTEN Calsoft Labs.

Enhanced physical networking infrastructure by vCPE can be transformed into shareable virtual resources, which can be accessed anywhere without bulk networking hardware. The vCPE framework is a ready foundation for intelligent edge compute nodes such as vBRAS, vBNG and vCMTS.

ALTEN Calsoft Labs is a pioneer having worked on SDN and NFV since 2010. From industry first open flow switches to vCPE implementations, ALTEN Calsoft Labs has been consistently helping its customers realize amazing products through a combination of innovation, process rigour and a long-term partnership mindset.

About ALTEN Calsoft Labs

ALTEN Calsoft Labs is a next gen digital transformation, enterprise IT and product engineering services provider. The company enables clients innovate, integrate, and transform their business by leveraging disruptive technologies like mobility, big data, analytics, cloud, IoT and software-defined networking (SDN/NFV). ALTEN Calsoft Labs provides concept to market offerings for industry verticals like education, healthcare, networking & telecom, hi- tech, ISV and retail. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, the company has offices in US, Europe and Singapore. ALTEN Calsoft Labs is a part of ALTEN group, a leader in technology consulting and engineering services.

To know more about ALTEN Calsoft Labs, visit http://www.altencalsoftlabs.com/



