Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL), the world's leading institution in hospitality management education, has launched a new set of Advanced Certificates and the first Driving Hotel Revenues is now open for registrations. The 12-week online programs can be followed through the EHL Digital Education Platform, offering great flexibility and a highly dynamic learning experience.

EHL's new online hospitality management courses are designed for industry leaders wanting to quickly update their know-how. The EHL Digital Education platform provides remote access to the expertise of EHL's professors and industry partners, through a variety of videos, online forums, and multi-media content. With an estimated workload of 8 hours per week each Advanced Certificate focuses on a critical aspect of hospitality management, with the most advanced and applicable knowledge. An EHL certificate is proof of professional development and commitment to stay on top of industry best practices.

Each Advanced Certificate is comprised of three individual certificates covering different aspects of the same topic. The four-week certificates can also be followed independently for hospitality professionals who have specific short-term needs. The first Advanced Certificate will cover hotel Distribution Strategy, Revenue Management and e-Marketing.

"This latest addition to our academic offering is highly anticipated by many hospitality leaders, from independent hoteliers to international executives. Some have been in the business prior to social media and other digital disruptions and feel a pressing need to update their knowledge. This is another expression of our commitment to listen to the needs of the industry and formulate the world's best learning solutions. Working closely with the industry, our exceptional faculty, led by Dr. Achim Schmitt, put together a dynamic, informative and challenging program that the EHL community is truly proud of", said Michel Rochat, CEO of EHL Group.

About Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne

Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne is an ambassador for traditional Swiss hospitality and has been a pioneer in hospitality education since 1893. It has created and inspired a unique professional community of 25,000 hospitality managers, united by the values and the legacy of EHL.

EHL offers five academic programs; a Bachelor, a Master of Science, an MBA, an Executive MBA and a Master Class. The academic portfolio is developed to evolve and adapt to the needs of both the industry and the students, and offers a wide range of possibilities that make an EHL education flexible and accessible to young talents from all around the world.

EHL is regularly recognized as the best hotel management school in the world, offering university studies to 2,685 enthusiastic and talented students from 106 different nationalities. EHL is a member of EHL Holding SA, a Group dedicated to hospitality management education.

For more information, please visit our website

