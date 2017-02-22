TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- SPOT COFFEE (CANADA) LTD. (TSX VENTURE: SPP) ("SPoT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Parisco Cafes LLC ("PCL"), a New York limited liability company, has formally indicated in writing that it intends to purchase five SPoT Coffee franchise cafes. PCL intends to build the first two SPoT franchise cafes this year, with construction commencing in May, 2017. The three remaining franchises will be built to commence operations in 2018, with construction of the first starting no later than September, 2017.

PCL has agreed to pay SPoT the standard franchise fee of USD 30,000 for each franchise cafe. Accordingly, USD 60,000 will be paid on or before March 31, 2017 for the first two franchise cafes. A USD 30,000 deposit will be paid on or before May 1, 2017 for the remaining three franchise cafes. The balance of USD 60,000 will be paid in three equal installments of USD 20,000 on September 1, 2017, February 1, 2018 and June 1, 2018 respectively.

PCL plans to build all five of the SPoT cafe franchises in line with SPoT Coffee's franchise strategy to expand along the Saratoga Springs, New York to Hartford, Connecticut corridor. SPoT's franchise and real estate teams have identified communities that fit the Company's key demographics, and are presently engaged in sourcing locations that meet SPoT's criteria and PCL's approval.

Ms. Megan Burns-Moran, Vice President of Franchising, stated: "Our franchise marketing campaign, highlighted by our participation in the 2017 New York/New Jersey Franchise Expo, has produced the PCL opportunity, as well as other prospective opportunities that we are presently negotiating. I look forward to reporting to our shareholders on our final franchise agreement with PCL by the first week of March. I will also be reporting on other franchise sales as they are finalized."

SPoT Coffee trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SPP. SPoT designs, builds, operates and franchises community oriented cafes and express cafes in New York State. SPoT's community cafes provide its customers with the highest quality service, signature made-to-order meals and award-winning micro-roasted coffee. Each SPoT cafe is distinctively designed to suit its local neighbourhood, creating a warm and friendly gathering place for the community. SPoT's commercial business focuses on the sale of roasted coffee beans to food service and grocery chains, business offices and third party resellers such as universities and hospitals.

