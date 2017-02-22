

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures edged lower Wednesday morning ahead of U.S. inventories data that may show storage facilities are brimming.



The American Petroleum Institute releases industry figures today, while the EIA is out with official numbers tomorrow morning.



U.S inventories have soared to record highs over the past few weeks.



Still, oil prices have crept a bit higher as OPEC officials indicating progress toward full implementation of the cartel's supply quota plan.



'At the end of the day we are confident that all members with no exception will implement their obligation 100%,' OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said Tuesday.



WTI light sweet crude oil for was down 30 cents at $53.95 a barrel, having finished at a yearly high in the previous session.



