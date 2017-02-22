Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market 2016-2021: Focus on Developing Non Contact Thermometers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market (Thermometers - Digital, Infrared, Mercury; Trend Indicator):Analysis By Region, By Country (2016-21)" report to their offering.

Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% during 2016-2021

The strong growth is driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases along with surging demand of digital thermometer. Apart from that, the downfall in the mercury based thermometer is accounted on the rising cognizance about the disadvantages possessed by the mercury thermometers has been holding back the consumers from using mercury thermometers



Although, Digital thermometers hold the major percentage share in the total body temperature monitoring devices , Infrared thermometer is projected to display a faster growth in the future owing to increasing technological advancements coupled with efforts by the governments and hospitals. APAC is expected to advance at the highest rate with a CAGR of 7.74% during the year 2016-2012F, which is mainly driven by the amplifying number of hospitals and health clinics coupled with an expanding population base along with the increasing penetration of infrared thermometers in the region, whereas North America hold the dominant position in the market place.



Scope of the Report



By Type:



- Digital Thermometer

- Infrared Thermometer

- Temperature Trend Indicators

- Mercury based thermometer

- Others



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market: Product Overview



5. Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market: Growth and Forecast



6. Global Body Temperature Monitoring Device Market - By type



7. Global Infrared Thermometer Market - Growth and Forecast



8. Global Digital Thermometer Market - Growth and Forecast



9. Global Mercury Thermometer Market - Growth and Forecast



10. Global Temperature Trend Indicator Market - Growth and Forecast



11. Global Other's Body Temperature Monitoring - Growth and Forecast



12. Global Body Temperature Monitoring Device Market- Regional Analysis



13. APAC Body Temperature Monitoring Device Market - Growth and Forecast



14. APAC Body Temperature Monitoring Device Market - Segmental Analysis



15. APAC Digital Thermometer Market - Growth and Forecast



16. APAC Infrared Thermometers - Growth and Forecast



17. APAC Mercury Thermometers - Growth and Forecast



18. APAC Temperature Trend Indicator Market - Growth and Forecast



19. Europe Body Temperature Monitoring Device - Growth and Forecast



20. Europe Body Temperature Monitoring Device Market - Segmental Analysis



21. Europe Digital Thermometers - Growth and Forecast



22. Europe Infrared Thermometers - Growth and Forecast



23. Europe Mercury Thermometers - Growth and Forecast



24. Europe Temperature Trend Indicators Market - Growth and Forecast



25. North America Body Temperature- Growth and Forecast



26. North America Infrared Thermometers - Growth and Forecast



27. North America Mercury Thermometers - Growth and Forecast



28. North America Temperature Trends Indicators - Growth and Forecast



29. Country Analysis



30. Market Dynamics



31. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



32. Competitive Landscape



- Easywell Biomedical Inc.

- Exergen Corporation.

- Hicks Thermometers

- Kaz Incorporation.

- Media Terumo Corportion

- Terumo Corportion

- Welch Allyn Inc.



