Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.02.2017 | 14:46
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market 2016-2021: Focus on Developing Non Contact Thermometers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market (Thermometers - Digital, Infrared, Mercury; Trend Indicator):Analysis By Region, By Country (2016-21)" report to their offering.

Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.33% during 2016-2021

The strong growth is driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases along with surging demand of digital thermometer. Apart from that, the downfall in the mercury based thermometer is accounted on the rising cognizance about the disadvantages possessed by the mercury thermometers has been holding back the consumers from using mercury thermometers

Although, Digital thermometers hold the major percentage share in the total body temperature monitoring devices , Infrared thermometer is projected to display a faster growth in the future owing to increasing technological advancements coupled with efforts by the governments and hospitals. APAC is expected to advance at the highest rate with a CAGR of 7.74% during the year 2016-2012F, which is mainly driven by the amplifying number of hospitals and health clinics coupled with an expanding population base along with the increasing penetration of infrared thermometers in the region, whereas North America hold the dominant position in the market place.

Scope of the Report

By Type:

- Digital Thermometer
- Infrared Thermometer
- Temperature Trend Indicators
- Mercury based thermometer
- Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market: Product Overview

5. Global Body Temperature Monitoring Devices Market: Growth and Forecast

6. Global Body Temperature Monitoring Device Market - By type

7. Global Infrared Thermometer Market - Growth and Forecast

8. Global Digital Thermometer Market - Growth and Forecast

9. Global Mercury Thermometer Market - Growth and Forecast

10. Global Temperature Trend Indicator Market - Growth and Forecast

11. Global Other's Body Temperature Monitoring - Growth and Forecast

12. Global Body Temperature Monitoring Device Market- Regional Analysis

13. APAC Body Temperature Monitoring Device Market - Growth and Forecast

14. APAC Body Temperature Monitoring Device Market - Segmental Analysis

15. APAC Digital Thermometer Market - Growth and Forecast

16. APAC Infrared Thermometers - Growth and Forecast

17. APAC Mercury Thermometers - Growth and Forecast

18. APAC Temperature Trend Indicator Market - Growth and Forecast

19. Europe Body Temperature Monitoring Device - Growth and Forecast

20. Europe Body Temperature Monitoring Device Market - Segmental Analysis

21. Europe Digital Thermometers - Growth and Forecast

22. Europe Infrared Thermometers - Growth and Forecast

23. Europe Mercury Thermometers - Growth and Forecast

24. Europe Temperature Trend Indicators Market - Growth and Forecast

25. North America Body Temperature- Growth and Forecast

26. North America Infrared Thermometers - Growth and Forecast

27. North America Mercury Thermometers - Growth and Forecast

28. North America Temperature Trends Indicators - Growth and Forecast

29. Country Analysis

30. Market Dynamics

31. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

32. Competitive Landscape

- Easywell Biomedical Inc.
- Exergen Corporation.
- Hicks Thermometers
- Kaz Incorporation.
- Media Terumo Corportion
- Terumo Corportion
- Welch Allyn Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/38b6r4/global_body

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


