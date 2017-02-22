sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 22.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
22.02.2017 | 14:48
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, February 22

The Diverse Income Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
and Persons Closely Associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Calum Thomson
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
The Diverse Income Trust plc
b)LEI
2138005QFXYHJM551U45
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each


ISIN: GB00B65TLW28
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.93954936,775
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price
N/A

e)Date of the transaction
22 February 2017
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

© 2017 PR Newswire