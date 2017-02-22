Oslo Børs has decided to delist the shares of tide ASA and the last day of trading will be February 23, 2017. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB is to cease.



Short name: TIDEo ---------------------------- ISIN code: NO0003194201 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 88912 ----------------------------







The last day of trading is February 23, 2017.







For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Niklas Ramstedt or Eva Norling, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.