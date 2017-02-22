Seadrill Partners LLC: SDLP - Seadrill Partners Reschedules Fourth Quarter 2016 Earnings Release and Conference call

London, United Kingdom, February 22, 2017 - Seadrill Partners ("SDLP" or "the Company") announces it has rescheduled its fourth quarter and preliminary 2016 results and conference call to Tuesday, February 28, 2017 to provide additional time for the Company to complete its review of the accounting for the Company's interest rate and cross currency hedges.

Any required adjustments to the Company's financial statements are not expected to be material.

The conference call will now be held at 1:15 p.m. EST / 6:15 p.m. GMT on Tuesday February 28th, 2017.



To listen to the management presentation of the results, the following options are available:



A. Webcast

In order to register to listen to the conference call, please click this link. (https://services.choruscall.com/links/sdlp170223VQZz1gJt.html)



B. Conference call

Participants can register for the conference call and receive their dial-in details by clicking this link. (http://dpregister.com/10101274)

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the call on February 28th by dialing:

US dial in: +1 866 807 9684

International dial in: +1 412 317 5415



The participants will be required to request the Seadrill Partners Conference call.



There will be a Q&A session subsequent to the presentation. Information on how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.



In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please download the presentation material from http://www.seadrillpartners.com/ (http://www.seadrillpartners.com/)



If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on http://www.seadrillpartners.com/ (http://www.seadrillpartners.com/) (Investor Relations)



Participant list information required: Full name & company

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes forward looking statements. Such statements are generally not historical in nature, and specifically include statements about the Company's plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in its business and the markets in which it operates. In particular, statements regarding the Company's financial statements and any requirement to adjust such statements are considered forward looking statements. These statements are made based upon management's current plans, expectations, assumptions and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Consequently, no forward looking statement can be guaranteed. When considering these forward looking statements, you should keep in mind the risks described from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-35704). The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of these factors. Further, the Company cannot assess the impact of each such factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward looking statement.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Seadrill Partners LLC via Globenewswire

