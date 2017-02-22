

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $677.93 million, or $1.03 per share. This was up from $666.47 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $9.47 billion. This was up from $8.96 billion last year.



The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $677.93 Mln. vs. $666.47 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.03 vs. $0.99 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q4): $9.47 Bln vs. $8.96 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 - $0.78 Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 - $3.89



