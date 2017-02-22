FORT LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- Cardiff International, Inc. (OTC PINK: CDIF) ("Cardiff" or the "Company"), a public holding company, much like a cooperative, leveraging proven management in private companies that become subsidiaries under the Cardiff umbrella. Our focus is not industry or geographic-specific, but rather on proven management, market, and margin. Cardiff targets acquisitions of mature, high growth, niche companies. Cardiff's strategy identifies and empowers select income-producing middle market private businesses, technology companies and commercial real estate properties. Cardiff provides these companies both 1) the enhanced ability to raise money for operations or expansion, and 2) an equity exit and liquidity strategy for the owner, heirs, and/or Investors. For investors, Cardiff provides a diversified lower risk to protect and safely enhance their investment by continually adding assets and holdings. Cardiff is led by strong and talented roster of executives and advisors providing expert acquisition, market guidance and added value for subsidiaries and investors.

Alex Cunningham, Cardiff's President/CEO commented, "Uplisting to OTCQB will help build awareness and accurately reflect the true value of Cardiff. This will help build liquidity, trust and confidence with investors, investment bankers and fund managers."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

