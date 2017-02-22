PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- BeyondTrust, the leading cyber security company dedicated to preventing privilege misuse and stopping unauthorized access, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Joseph Schramm, vice president of strategic alliances, to its prestigious list of 2017 Channel Chiefs. The executives on this annual list represent top leaders in the IT channel who excel at driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners.

Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff on the basis of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

In 2016 BeyondTrust launched the following new channel initiatives, demonstrating commitment and resulting in over 100 percent growth in channel-generated business in the U.S.:

Technology Alliance Program (TAP), which opened up a number of new co-marketing/co-selling relationships with complementary technology providers to help organizations develop best-of-breed privileged access management solutions (PAM).

Global distribution agreement with Westcon-Comstor to expand the company footprint and provides a global channel program capable of recruiting and onboarding new solution provider partners around the world.

New MSP program launched with Privileged Access Management and Vulnerability Management solutions full MSP-enabled.

Certified integrations with SailPoint Identity IQ and others.

Membership in the Intel Security Innovation Alliance program.

"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."

"We're proud of the success our channel team has achieved over the past year under Joseph's leadership and excited to be recognized by CRN for these accomplishments," said Maurice Heiblum, chief operating officer, BeyondTrust. "We have made significant investments in our channel program including a new partner portal, our BeyondTrust University, growing our global alliances team, and actively pursuing and securing a high number of strategic partnerships with technology partners, distribution, and consulting/solution provider partners demonstrating our commitment to the channel and our partners."

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs.

Tweet This:

@TheChannelCo names @BeyondTrust's Joseph Schramm to @CRN 2017 Channel Chiefs list CRNChannelChiefs www.crn.com/channelchiefs

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is a global information security software company that helps organizations prevent cyber attacks and unauthorized data access due to privilege abuse. Our solutions give you the visibility to confidently reduce risks and the control to take proactive, informed action against data breach threats. And because threats can come from anywhere, we built a platform that unifies the most effective technologies for addressing both internal and external risk: Privileged Access Management and Vulnerability Management. Our solutions grow with your needs, making sure you maintain control no matter where your company goes. BeyondTrust's security solutions are trusted by over 4,000 customers worldwide, including half of the Fortune 100. To learn more about BeyondTrust, please visit www.beyondtrust.com.

Follow BeyondTrust

Twitter: http://twitter.com/beyondtrust

Blog: www.beyondtrust.com/blog

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/companies/beyondtrust

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2016. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN and The Channel Company logo are registered trademarks of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

For BeyondTrust:



Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for BeyondTrust

P: (801) 373-7888

E: Email Contact



The Channel Company Contact:



Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

508.416.1195

Email Contact



