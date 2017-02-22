ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) announced today beta testing of the first phase of the Findit.com mobile platform began February 2nd, 2017.

"We are excited that Findit is entering into the mobile marketplace. We expect that Right Now status updates in mobile will increase membership and visitors to Findit," said Raymond Firth, President of Findit, Inc. "When brands and people see what our mobile platform delivers, they'll recognize the importance of becoming Findit Members and posting status updates to Findit.com®, sharing them to their social accounts and seeing them indexed organically in search results. Once members realize Findit-Right Now Updates can achieve these goals the global expansion possibilities are immense."

Posts to Findit Right Now Status updates can include: Content, Pictures, Video, Audio, Link and News Release. Right Now also offers scheduling post and sharing to over 80 outside social sites.

Testing is taking place in beta for the Right Now Status Update feature in mobile by people who work at Findit, Inc. The beta Right Now Status feature is successfully posting to the live Findit.com site. Posts to the beta site have been useful in testing its functionality prior to rolling it out. Over the next week Findit will be sending out invitations to members and non-members who request an invite to Findit. We will request these people post updates through the beta interface and provide feedback.

When beta testing is completed, Findit, Inc. will be opening the mobile version up to everyone to post their status updates through Right Now Status Updates while sharing their posts to up to 80 other social networking sites.

Below are several links to post that originated from the beta mobile version of the Findit Right Now.

Please click on the links and see the posts and how many times these posts have been shared to other social sites.

My Samsung Galaxy s6 Active Battery Burned My Phone

IN-N-OUT Burgers is there a smaller menu anywhere in the burger business?#INNOUT

Lady Gaga Halftime Show No Money from NFL For Halftime

We are accepting requests from people who are looking to receive an invitation to test Findit.com Right Now Status Updates in mobile. Please send requests to info@findit.com and include in the subject line Request Invite to Beta. Please include the link to your Findit Profile page.

The next phase after the launch of Findit mobile will be to create the app version.

