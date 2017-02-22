Ipanema Solution Delivers Application Performance Protection and WAN Cost Savings for Leading UK Mobile Retailer's 500+ Stores

InfoVista, the leading provider of network performance orchestration solutions for a better connected and collaborative world, today announced that EE, the largest mobile network operator in the UK, and leading mobile communications retailer, has selected Ipanema, InfoVista's Application-Aware SD-WAN solution, to protect the performance of its critical in-store applications.

EE, part of BT Group, will deploy the Ipanema solution across all of its 553 stores through BT's managed service Connect Intelligence. With these capabilities, EE can better understand which applications are running over its network, and can prioritize and guarantee the performance of business applications over non-critical applications.

With Ipanema's unique per-session granularity for protecting application performance and maximizing network bandwidth efficiency, EE will also be able to consolidate multiple communications links at each retail store down to just one circuit, producing significant cost savings.

Supporting Quotes

"Leveraging BT's Connect Intelligence service powered by InfoVista, we gain visibility and control we need to prioritize all of our business-critical in-store applications across the entire store network," said Chris Williams, director of IT service management at EE. "With this deployment, we are able to consolidate multiple WAN circuits into one, which reduces our store network costs substantially, while allowing us to fully optimize our application performance and deliver the best customer experience."

"According to new data from EKN Research, for seven in ten retailers, network capacity issues frequently prevent them from delivering a consistently good user experience in the store," said Sylvain Quartier, senior vice president, product strategy enterprises, InfoVista. "Today's consumers expect new digital experiences, such as access to in-store Wi-Fi, receiving location-based offers triggered by beacons, or mobile checkout. With Ipanema, retail enterprises can effectively deliver on these experiences while simultaneously protecting the speed and reliability of business-critical applications, both old and new, such as those supporting checkout processes."

