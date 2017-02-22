News Highlights:

Alliance to host the MulteFire Business Opportunity Event for industrial IoT, service providers, cable companies and ecosystem from 2:00-4:00pm on February 28 at Mobile World Congress

Athonet, Huawei, Nokia, Qualcomm and Sanjole will demonstrate technology and use-case scenarios in the MulteFire Alliance Stand 7F81 in Hall 7

CableLabs joins the Alliance's board of directors, which already included existing board members Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, Nokia and Qualcomm

The MulteFire Alliance, an independent, diverse and international member-driven consortium that is defining and promoting MulteFire™, having recently completed its Release 1.0 specification, will highlight the innovative use cases and business opportunities enabled by MulteFire technology at its Business Opportunities Event. Open to all attendees at Mobile World Congress, the event will feature a keynote address by market research firm Harbor Research which will present its findings on the market opportunity for private IoT leveraging MulteFire. In addition, member companies will demonstrate MulteFire technology in the MulteFire Alliance Stand 7F81 in Hall 7 during Mobile World Congress.

The MulteFire Business Opportunities Event will take place Tuesday, February 28 from 2:00-4:00pm in Press Room 2 in the Fira Gran Via. The event will feature keynote presentations and panel discussions about MulteFire business models and deployment scenarios for industrial IoT, enterprise, cable operators, service providers and more. To register for the event and to see a complete agenda and speakers, visit http://www.multefire.org/multe-events/.

"Our members are working hard to re-define wireless with solutions that will greatly impact mobile broadband, industrial IoT and enterprise networks, among many other use cases," said Stephan Litjens, MulteFire Alliance Board Chair and vice president, Innovation Steering at Nokia. "At Mobile World Congress, we'll provide attendees with more insight into these business models supported by MulteFire. I believe that MulteFire is one of the most exciting technologies today due to its unique capabilities to deliver LTE performance standalone in unlicensed and shared spectrum and I look forward to seeing how multiple verticals take this technology and revolutionize their industries."

Alliance members Athonet, Huawei, Nokia, Qualcomm and Sanjole will showcase MulteFire technology demonstrations in the MulteFire Alliance Stand 7F81 in Hall 7. To schedule time to see the demonstrations or to meet with the MulteFire Alliance, email press@multefire.org.

CableLabs Joins the MulteFire Alliance Board

MulteFire Alliance has expanded its board of directors to add CableLabs, which joins existing board members Ericsson, Huawei, Intel, Nokia and Qualcomm. CableLabs is a non-profit innovation and R&D lab dedicated to creating technology innovations that significantly impact its cable operator members' businesses.

"The cable industry has embraced MulteFire during the last year, and CableLabs' decision to upgrade its membership to the Board level punctuates that MulteFire is a wireless connectivity option that holds great promise for the industry," said Mazen Chmaytelli, president, MulteFire Alliance. "CableLabs brings to the MulteFire Alliance board valuable perspective and industry expertise, as well as CableLabs' solid reputation as an organization that encourages innovation in the cable market."

"CableLabs is excited to join the MulteFire Alliance board," said Ralph Brown, CTO, CableLabs. "MulteFire's standalone functionality in unlicensed or shared spectrum, designed with reliable co-existence across technologies, will help the cable industry continue to innovate. We look forward to working with our fellow board directors on bringing the MulteFire vision to deployment."

To join the MulteFire Alliance or for more information, visit www.MulteFire.org. To see the full membership list, visit http://www.MulteFire.org/our-members/.

The MulteFire Alliance is an international association dedicated to building a global ecosystem in support of the common interests of members, developers and users in the application of Long Term Evolution (LTE) and next generation mobile cellular technology in configurations that use unlicensed or shared radio spectrum. For more information about MulteFire technology, its benefits how to become a member of the MulteFire Alliance, please visit www.multefire.org.

