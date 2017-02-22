The international chemical company Oxea has lifted force majeure on Butyl Acetate in Europe. The affected unit in Marl, Germany, was restarted, and is running at normal production rates again.

Oxea originally announced force majeure on Butyl Acetate in Europe on February 3, 2017, due to unforeseen technical issues at Oxea's production plant in Marl, Germany.

About Oxea

Oxea is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo derivatives, such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These products are used for the production of high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products, flavorings and fragrances, printing inks and plastics. Oxea employs more than 1,400 people worldwide. Oxea is part of the Oman Oil Company S.A.O.C. (OOC), a commercial company wholly owned by the Government of Oman. Established in 1996, it pursues investment opportunities in the wider energy sector both inside and outside Oman. OOC plays an important role in the Sultanate's efforts to diversify the economy and to promote domestic and foreign investments. For more information about Oxea, visit www.oxea-chemicals.com.

