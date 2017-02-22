Infobip, now handling 7 billion transactions a month, expands global footprint and service portfolio to meet heightened demand for customer communications solutions

Cloud communications provider Infobip has launched OMNI, its omnichannel enterprise messaging solution. The move follows continued A2P SMS growth for the company as a result of new client wins and the continued global expansion of its network, with Infobip now processing over 7 billion transactions a month and its platform touching more than 60% of all world's mobile phones.

Infobip OMNI brings all key communications channels SMS, email, chat apps (including Viber, Facebook Messenger, and LINE), voice, and push notifications into a single platform that offers a high-volume, two-way enterprise customer engagement solution. It's being rolled out by several tier one mobile operators in the near future to support the messaging needs of their enterprise customers.

OMNI enables companies to create seamless user experiences across channels, easily connecting with the CRMs of enterprises to ensure the right message is delivered at the right time, and using the right channel. The heart of Infobip's OMNI is its built-in support for failover and custom workflow curation, giving businesses the tools they need to build smooth interactions with consumers with diverse preferences, habits and levels of access.

The solution comes with powerful automation options, rich workflow and campaign builders, and state-of-the-art reporting and analytics, available over APIs, web portal or in an on-premise, hybrid cloud installation. The official reveal of the OMNI solution will be at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, at Infobip's stand 8.1 F49.

The launch of Infobip OMNI has been supported by the opening of new offices and fortifying local operations in APAC, LATAM, and EMEA during the past 12 months. Infobip's network has also extended to more than 350 direct messaging connections, with more than 60 direct connections added in the past year alone.

"Infobip is the only full-stack communication platform-as-a-service out there. It's built on private cloud infrastructure and unsurpassed connectivity to telecoms operators around the globe. We've been expanding it by adding popular communication channels and building a robust omnichannel capacity for user engagement on any platform or device, anywhere in the world", said Silvio Kutic, Infobip founder and CEO.

To help sustain its growth through 2017, Infobip recently invested more than 10 million EUR into R&D, its technical infrastructure, and local region support, marking the biggest outlay of its kind since the company's inception in 2006.

With Juniper Research expecting the A2P SMS market to reach over $70 billion by 2019, Infobip's expanded local presence around the globe will ensure it can continue to meet demands from mobile operators and enterprises for a robust, multi-channel communication platform with international connectivity.

About Infobip

Founded over a decade ago by two young developers, Infobip grew into an international business with 50+ offices on 6 continents and proprietary, in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach 6 billion mobile devices connected to over 800 telecoms networks.

Infobip innovates at the intersection of Internet and telecoms technologies, creating new ways for businesses and their end users to interact over mobile devices. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, OTTs, banks, social networks, tech companies and aggregators.

