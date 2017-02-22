CTERA Introduces Zero-Minute Disaster Recovery for Remote Office File Servers





Exclusive Cloud-Side Windows ACL Enforcement Enables Seamless Cloud Failover without Requiring Expensive Redundant Hardware



NEW YORK and PETACH TIKVAH, Israel, Feb. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CTERA Networks today announced a disaster recovery functionality for its cloud storage gateways that enables distributed enterprise to instantly and securely resolve local storage outages and ensure uninterrupted office operations and user productivity. CTERA cloud storage gateways are physical or virtual all-in-one remote office storage appliances with built-in cloud failover, hybrid backup and file sync and share acceleration. CTERA is the world-leading provider of cloud storage gateways, having shipped more than 40,000 appliances globally.

IT administrators can now set CTERA gateways for continuous cloud synchronization of file system structures and permissions, and at any given time redirect users to secure direct-to-cloud access. This seamless cloud failover allows administrators to avoid the complexities associated with managing redundant storage devices and realize cost savings of up to 80 percent.

The new capability is made available as part of a new release of CTERA's patented cloud file system, the first of its type to extend Windows ACLs (Access Control Lists) from the office to the cloud, across any choice of file servers, mobile clients, and physical or virtual desktops. It also provides a simple transformation path for organizations seeking to modernize branch infrastructure, allowing easy migration of file shares and user access permissions from legacy servers to the cloud.

"CTERA made it simple for us to migrate from our legacy Windows File Server infrastructure and enable an 'always-on' file access and disaster recovery strategy across our global offices," said Adam Chua, AVP, The Carlyle Group. "CTERA cloud storage gateways maintain the same file shares and access permissions of our legacy office environments while providing automated disaster recovery and secure and modern user productivity tools. CTERA allows our IT Operations team to focus more on delivering products and services that align with business strategy and enhance the user experience."

"IT organizations within distributed enterprises face significant resource challenges in ensuring the uptime of dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of branch offices around the world," said Liran Eshel, CTERA CEO and Co-Founder. "CTERA continues to set the bar for the modern distributed enterprise, reducing branch IT footprint with all-in-one storage devices that deliver seamless zero-minute cloud failover."

About CTERA

Trusted by Fortune 100, government organizations and leading service providers, CTERA provides the only cyber-hardened and completely unified file sharing and data protection platform that allows enterprise IT to address the full continuum of global file services from the cloud infrastructure of their choice. CTERA is leading the digital transformation of enterprises to cloud-enabled file services, with millions of users and more than 40,000 cloud storage gateways sold to date. To learn more, visit www.ctera.com.

