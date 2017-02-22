Global Demand for Secure Enterprise File Services Drives Another Record Year for CTERA in 2016

Doubles Subscription Sales Year-over-Year Surpasses 35,000 Global Business Customers and 40,000 Gateways Sold

NEW YORK and PETACH TIKVAH, Israel, Feb. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CTERA Networks today announced that it achieved record bookings in 2016 as global enterprise demand for secure file services continues to grow. The company extended its period of hypergrowth by doubling its subscription sales in 2016 versus 2015, and reaching 35,000 business customers and over 40,000 cloud storage gateways sold. With the only cyber-hardened and completely unified platform that addresses the full range of enterprise file services, CTERA continues to drive customer traction across Fortune 100 enterprises, global government organizations, and leading service providers that increasingly seek to modernize their data infrastructure.

Massive data breaches exposed in 2016 at public cloud services providers like Yahoo! and Dropbox, along with the unrelenting growth of unstructured data, are driving unprecedented demand for a private and secure approach to enterprise file services. CTERA enables organizations to modernize their file sharing and data protection agenda with a single platform that can be securely deployed from behind the firewall on any private or virtual private cloud infrastructure, thereby avoiding all of the data privacy and security complications otherwise associated with public cloud SaaS solutions.

CTERA's 2016 business highlights include:

Customer Traction

CTERA continued to add premier customers to its worldwide community, including strategic projects with government organizations such as the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and the State of Texas. Other notable customer wins or expanded engagements included The Santander Group, Live Nation, The Carlyle Group, Henry Schein, Learfield Communications, The Korte Company, and many others.

Product Enhancements

In April CTERA introduced a refreshed cloud storage gateway portfolio , including a new virtual appliance to enable enterprises to utilize existing hardware and enable larger capacities. The updated gateway portfolio delivers reduced TCO, increased capacity at the edge, and on-demand deployment of file and data protection services.

including a new virtual appliance to enable enterprises to utilize existing hardware and enable larger capacities. The updated gateway portfolio delivers reduced TCO, increased capacity at the edge, and on-demand deployment of file and data protection services. In June CTERA introduced military-grade mutual authentication with support for smart cards/client certificates, as developed as part of its work with the U.S. DoD. The CTERA platform now enables end-users to mutually authenticate themselves using government-issued Common Access Cards (CAC), providing assurance that only intended DoD users can access and share files.

In July CTERA introduced newcloud data management capabilities that enable IT organizations to migrate data across any data center and cloud infrastructure, optimize storage infrastructure costs through intelligent file management, and simplify user access to enterprise data through new identity management integrations.

Strategic Partnerships

CTERA continued to expand its strategic partnerships in 2016 with leading global cloud and object storage providers, including AWS, Dell EMC, HPE, IBM, NetApp, and Western Digital, and grew existing business with cloud service providers such as Telefonica, Orange, Deutsche Telecom, Swisscom, Telecom Italia, and Bezeq.

In October CTERA was recognized as a featured partner of IBM Cloud Object Storage, marking the launch of a new reseller agreement enabling IBM cloud sellers worldwide to offer an integrated solution based on IBM Cloud Object Storage and CTERA's file services platform.

Funding

In SeptemberCTERA closed a $25 million funding round, bringing its total amount of investment to $70 million. The funding allows CTERA to deliver best-in-class products, support and service to an even broader collection of forward-thinking enterprise customers that are modernizing their data infrastructures.

Industry Recognition

CTERA was recognized in 2016 by a number of independent experts and industry awards, and was referenced by Gartner in over 15 reports, including the IT Market Clock for the Digital Workplace, 2016, which listed CTERA as a Selected Vendor for Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing.

About CTERA

Trusted by Fortune 100, government organizations and leading service providers, CTERA provides the only cyber-hardened and completely unified file sharing and data protection platform that allows enterprise IT to address the full continuum of global file services from the cloud of their choice. CTERA is leading the digital transformation of enterprises to cloud-enabled file services, with millions of users and more than 40,000 cloud storage gateways sold to date. To learn more, visit www.ctera.com.

CONTACT:Skye McIvor, 1-781-966-4169,skye@inkhouse.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/357489/ctera_networks_logo_Logo.jpg