Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment and Water Quality Sensors Market, Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment and Water Quality Sensors Market (By Product Type, By Application, By Region, By Country): Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021)" report to their offering.

Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.33% during 2016-2021F, while Water Quality Sensors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.25%.

The strong growth in air quality monitoring market is driven by the rising number of deaths form air pollution coupled with increasing efforts by various government associations to develop environment friendly industries while in the water quality sensors market the growth is propelled by the rising number of water quality monitoring activities along with surging urbanisation and industrialisation across various regions.



Although, North America holds the major percentage share in the air quality monitoring as well and water quality sensors market, APAC is anticipated to lead the market in terms of growth rate. Rising urbanisation rate paving the way for industrialisation coupled with rising air pollution and increasing number of patients of waterborne diseases is propelling growth for the APAC region.



Scope of the Report



By Markets:



- Air Quality Monitoring Equipment

- Water Quality Sensors



Air Quality Monitoring Equipment By Product Type:



- Indoor Air Quality Monitors

- Outdoor Air Quality Monitors



Air Quality Monitoring Equipment By Applications:



- Government Agencies and Academic Institutes

- Commercial and Residential Users

- Petrochemical and Pharmaceutical Industry

- Power Generation Plants

- Others



Water Quality Sensors Market By Applications:



- Ground and Surface Water

- Drinking Water

- Waste Water

- Aquaculture



Report Highlights:



- Primary Research: Interviews conducted with key management people to gain quality responses and deeper insights.

- Secondary Research: Data and insights from industry associations, annual reports, company presentations, premium journals and internal database.

- Actual Period: Historical and current market sizing (2012-2015)

- Forecast Period: Projected market sizing (2016E-2021F)

- Market Attractiveness Index

- Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned



- Atlas Scientific LLC

- Emerson Electric Co.

- GE Power

- HORIBA, Ltd.

- Oakton Instruments

- Siemens AG

- Teledyne-API

- Thermo Fisher Scientific



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ft3kw8/global_air

