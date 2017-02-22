Trianz Named Informatica Elite Systems Integrator and Authorized Reseller

SANTA CLARA, California, BANGALORE and DUBAI, UAE, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Trianz, a digital transformation and technology solutions firm, announced today that it has been awarded the Elite Systems Integrator and Authorized Reseller status as part of the Informatica Partner Program.

Trianz and Informatica, the world's No. 1 provider ofenterprise data management solutions,continue to grow their partnership as they help clients achieve superior business outcomes by leveraging the Informatica Intelligent Data Platform. The companies together provide comprehensive, end-to-end data management solutions in the cloud, on premises, and in hybrid environments.

Ira Horowitz, Vice President - Client Relations at Trianz, said, "As a value-added Informatica Partner, we have demonstrated consistent success with our clients in consulting and implementation engagements. The 'Elite Systems Integrator and Authorized Reseller' status signifies our growing footprint in the Informatica channel ecosystem. We will continue to focus on enhancing our skills to help our clients integrate, innovate, and gain the best business value from Informatica's data management solutions."

The expansion of the partnership enables Trianz to integrate and manage data of all sorts across true cloud and hybrid cloud environments, while expanding service delivery across both systems of record and systems of engagement.

"Trianz provides innovative capabilities to the Informatica partner ecosystem, and we are thrilled to continue expanding the relationship," said Rodney Foreman, Senior Vice President of Partner Ecosystem at Informatica. "Customers are the real winners here. Together, Trianz and Informatica are providing the solutions they need to use data to empower their business and achieve successful business outcomes. We look forward to continued growth and global outreach with Trianz."

To empower organizations with the ability to use data in their digital transformation, Informatica recently launched its global channel partner program - the Informatica Partner Program. One of the key goals of the program is to extend Informatica Cloud and Enterprise Data Management offerings to a wider range of customers and market segments.

Watch as Ira Horowitz and Rodney Foreman discuss the Trianz and Informatica Partnership: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8faAnR69Iw

Trianz enables digital transformations through effective strategies and excellence in execution. Collaborating with business and technology leaders, we help formulate and execute operational strategies to achieve intended business outcomes by bringing the best of consulting, technology experiences and execution models. Powered by knowledge, research, and perspectives, we enable clients to transform their business ecosystems and achieve superior performance by leveraging Cloud, Analytics, Digital and Security paradigms. With offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Jersey City, Dubai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi NCR, and Mumbai, we serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. As a professional services firm, our values and culture are focused on delivering measurable business impact, predictability in execution, and a unique partnership experience.

