Global Industrial Valves Market By Type, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021: TechSci Research Report

Industrial valves are mechanical/electromechanical devices used for controlling, regulating and diverting flow and pressure in fluids (liquids, gases and slurries) by closing, opening or blocking the passage of fluid. Industrial valves are widely used in diverse sectors including oil & gas, chemical, municipal, power, etc. Over the last five years, global industrial valves market has been witnessing growth, predominantly on account of increasing demand for industrial valves in the major developing countries. Owing to booming industrialization, countries like China, India and Brazil are investing heavily on power and municipal infrastructure to meet the growing demand for energy and water. Large scale construction of coal-fired plants in China and India, and combined-cycle natural gas power plants in the US and other European countries, is expected to drive global industrial valves market during next five years. Moreover, recovering oil prices, increasing exploration & production activities and rising investments in oil refining are some of the other major factors anticipated to propel global industrial valves market over the next five years.

According to"Global Industrial Valves Market By Type, By Application, By Region,Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", global industrial valves market is projected to cross $78 billion by 2021. Industrial valves market has been segmented into six categories - globe, butterfly, ball, gate, plug and others. Among these categories, globe valves dominated the global industrial valves market in 2015 and the segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the next five years due to its unique features and multiple applications in various sectors. In 2015, Asia-Pacific was the largest demand generator of industrial valves, followed by Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America."Global Industrial Valves Market By Type, By Application, By Region,Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021"discusses the following aspects of globalindustrial valvesmarket:

GlobalIndustrial ValvesMarket Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis -By Type (Globe, Butterfly, Ball, Gate, Plug and Others),End User Industries / Application Analysis (Oil & Gas, Power, Municipal, Refining, Chemical, etc.)

Regional Analysis - North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Middle East & Africa and South America

, , , & and Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape & Strategic Recommendations

Table of Content:

1. Product Overview

2.Research Methodology

3.Analyst View

4.Global Industrial Valves Market Outlook

4.1. Industry Structure & Stakeholders

4.2. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

4.3. Market Share & Forecast

4.4. Market Attractiveness Index

5.Global Globe Valves Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value)

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.Global Ball Valves Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value)

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.Global Gate Valves Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value)

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.Global Butterfly Valves Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value)

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.Global Plug Valves Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value)

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.Europe Industrial Valves Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.North America Industrial Valves Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

13.Middle East & Africa Industrial Valves Market Outlook

13.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

13.2. Market Share & Forecast

14.South America Industrial Valves Market Outlook

14.1. Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

14.2. Market Share & Forecast

15.Market Dynamics

15.1. Drivers

15.2. Challenges

16.Market Trends & Developments

17.Channel Partner Analysis

18.Competitive Landscape

18.1. Competition Matrix

18.2. Company Profiles

19.Strategic Recommendations

