CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- Antioquia Gold Inc. ("Antioquia" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: AGD) wishes to report on the status of its Cisneros Project in Colombia. Felipe Ferraro, President, CEO and Chairman of the Board stated: "The Antioquia team made considerable progress at the wholly-owned Cisneros Gold Project In 2016 and we are poised to begin producing gold in the second half of 2017. The approval of our final environmental licence for the project on October 26, 2016 was a catalyst that will take us from being a mineral explorer to a gold producer and we look forward to much success in 2017."

The following is a summary of 2016 accomplishments and projections for 2017.

Guaico

-- Underground Work Activities - Progress to end of January, 2017: -- The main underground activities for the past two months have concentrated on development of auxiliary infrastructure on the 1160 Level (pumping stations, ore chutes, ventilation raises) as well as advancing cross-cut accesses to the Guaico vein system. -- At the end of January, 2017 a total of 2,772.5 meters of underground working advances (horizontal and vertical) had been completed, including 409.5 meters in January. The advances are shown on Table 1 and Figure 1 in the Appendix as well as on the Company's web site (www.antioquiagoldinc.com). -- Other Activities -- Exploration activities continued underground to obtain additional information on the Manuela and Nus structures that are not included in the current resource model. -- Underground drilling is expected to commence shortly.

Guayabito

-- Guayabito South Drilling - The Company has received and reviewed the results of the ten diamond drill holes completed in 2016 for a total of 1,680 meters. The drilling programs confirmed the continuation of the Guayabito structures to the southwest and extended them by at least another 120 meters. The structures remain open along strike and to depth. Table 2 in the Appendix summarizes the drilling program highlights. -- Guayabito Mine - Work is underway on the newly designed portal and access roads. Topsoil removal activities have been completed and the mining contractor has been mobilized; -- Process Plant - The crushing and milling elements of the plant have been delivered to site. More than 90% of the remaining components (SEPRO gravity concentrator, METSO flotation cells, pumps, cyclones, etc) have been ordered. Most of these are being manufactured in Brazil and Peru to OEM specifications and subject to their supervision. Deliveries will be to Colombian ports Cartagena (Atlantic) and Buenaventura (Pacific)). No delays are anticipated that will interfere with the overall construction and commissioning schedule. -- Civil Works - Topsoil removal operations are complete as are access roads to the main infrastructure areas. Work is well advanced on the permanent camp with several buildings nearing completion. Work is also underway for the design of a pipeline to the tailings disposal area.

Overall, the project continues to advance in line with the planned schedule and gold production is anticipated to commence as planned, in the second half of 2017. Antioquia Gold plans to produce 30,000-40,000 ounces of gold a year at Cisneros.

Mr. Jim Decker, P. Eng., Vice President Investor Relations and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the contents of this news release.

