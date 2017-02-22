ALPHARETTA, Ga., 2017-02-22 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a leading provider of mission critical enterprise software solutions, announced today the agreement to acquire irms|360 Enterprise Solutions, a division of Upp Technology, which includes Cloud Warehouse Management, Asset Management and Emergency Management Systems.



The irms|360 Enterprise solutions are built on a leading-edge cloud platform that is easy-to-use and provides tier-1 functionality, real-time visibility, and total mobility on iOS and Android devices. The solutions easily integrate with existing internal systems while providing data security, accessibility and interactivity across multiple industries, including healthcare providers, government agencies, and commercial customers.



"The irms|360 Enterprise solutions team has developed a loyal customer base over the past 30 years by providing its customers best in class supply chain capabilities," said Kim Eaton, Aptean CEO. "This solution is well aligned with our customer-focused strategy and will provide additional growth opportunities for Aptean's existing manufacturing, healthcare, 3PL, and public sector customer base."



"The ability to extend our supply chain management capabilities with Aptean's complementary solutions will enable us to deepen our customer relationships and increase the value we can bring to them," said Jeff Atkins, President of Upp Technology. "We are excited to be a part of Aptean's innovative culture and we will benefit from their global expertise and R&D capabilities to expand the irms|360 functionality for both our current and prospective customers."



Closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed. Upp Technology was represented by The Uplift Partners.



About Upp Technology



Founded in 1985, Upp Technology, Inc. is a nationally recognized thought leader in IT consulting, supply chain solutions and revenue cycle management. The company provides state-of-the art cloud-based warehouse management, asset management and emergency management software solutions through its irms|360 Enterprise division, primarily to healthcare providers, government agencies, and commercial customers. The company's consulting and staffing division offers strategic consulting, staffing execution and managed services. The company's SMART Health Claims division provides streamlined billing processes for public healthcare clients. Upp Technology is recognized by global suppliers of technology for business solutions, including industry, professional and government publications. For more information, visit www.upp.com.



About Aptean



Aptean is a leading global provider of mission critical enterprise software solutions. We build and acquire industry-focused solutions to support the evolving operational needs of our customers. Our solutions help nearly 6,500 organizations stay at the forefront of their industries by enabling them to operate more efficiently, thereby ensuring higher customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.aptean.com.



Aptean is a trademark of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.



