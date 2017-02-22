Cavotec's Annual Report has today been published on the Group's website. The Annual Report includes both detailed financial information for FY16 as well as extensive narrative on the Group's global operations.



The document can be downloaded from Cavotec's investor website: ir.cavotec.com



For those that have requested a printed copy, distribution begins on March 30, 2017 after approval from the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM).



Kristiina Leppanen Group Chief Financial Officer & IR kristiina.leppanen@cavotec.com



The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Cavotec SA under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on 22 February 2017, 15:00 CET.



