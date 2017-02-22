Netcracker Expands Existing Partnership With Videotron to Leverage High-Performance and Scalable Converged Billing for IMS

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has expanded its BSS relationship with Videotron by providing its real-time Online Charging System (OCS). Videotron, a Canadian-based cable, internet, telephone and wireless service provider operating in Quebec, will leverage Netcracker's Online Charging System, a core part of its BSS, to complement its existing use of Netcracker's OSS.

Netcracker's real-time Online Charging System (OCS), with its high availability, scalability and performance, will enable Videotron to support a range of key initiatives, such as IMS.

Netcracker's OCS will also enable Videotron to perform real-time charging for its wireless, and, in the future, other lines of business, allowing the service provider to offer more comprehensive and personalized products and meet evolving customer needs.

"As we diversify and expand upon the offerings that we provide to our customers, it is important that we leverage scalable and real-time solutions that can support our operations as we evolve," said Serge Legris, Vice-President, Engineering, Technologies and Products at Videotron. "We selected Netcracker due to its proven delivery record, its sophisticated and comprehensive BSS capabilities and roadmap."

"The communications landscape is rapidly changing, especially as the customers demand greater connectivity and the use of more diverse, yet personalized services," said Rohit Aggarwal, Vice President and General Manager of North America at Netcracker. "The ability to charge for services in real time will become increasingly important during this shift and service providers will need new levels of scalability in order to compete. We are excited to help Videotron on this endeavor and we look forward to expanding our relationship even further."

