Opens European Headquarters in Dublin, Ireland to Support Customers Across Europe

Looker today announced the expansion of its international operations with the opening of its new European Headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.

Looker opened its first European office in London in 2015 and since then has helped over 100 companies across Europe build data cultures. The newly established headquarters in Dublin allows Looker to better support its ongoing growth and market opportunities across Europe. Led by John O'Keeffe, who held executive positions with Salesforce.com and Nitro in Europe, Looker's Dublin operations will create approximately 50 positions within Sales, Marketing, Professional Services and Support over the next three years.

"There are a number of reasons I came to Looker innovative product and technology that customers love; smart, dedicated people; a very impressive growth trajectory; and, the company has a strong, long-term vision," said O'Keeffe, VP of EMEA for Looker. "Looker fits in perfectly with Dublin's thriving technology sector and its diverse and talented workforce. It's an exciting time for Looker and I'm very proud to lead the team in Europe."

Meet our Dublin team.

"Looker's market adoption was built on, and will continue to be built on, satisfying one customer at a time," said Frank Bien, CEO of Looker. "We opened the Dublin office because providing that level of service to our European customers and prospects required a deeper commitment to the region. Now with our London office well established and our initial team in Dublin in place, I look forward to further building out our presence in Europe."

About Looker

Looker is a complete data platform that offers data analytics, exploration and insights to every function of a business and easily integrates into every departmental application to get data directly into the decision-making process. The company is powering data-driven cultures at more than 800 industry-leading and innovative companies such as Sony, Amazon, The Economist, Sears, Spotify, Kohler, Etsy, Lyft and Kickstarter. The company is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, with offices in San Francisco, New York, and London. Investors include Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, Meritech Capital Partners, Redpoint Ventures, First Round Capital, Sapphire Ventures, and PivotNorth. For more information, Connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, G+ and YouTube or visit looker.com.

