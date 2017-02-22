New Company Unveils AI Platform to Enable Natural Language Instruction, Search and Discovery for Consumer and Enterprise Applications

Voysis, the complete voice AI platform, today announced $8 million in Series A financing led by Polaris Partners. The company was founded by CEO Peter Cahill, a Ph.D. who has dedicated 15 years to speech technology and neural network research, to enable third party enterprises to rapidly generate intelligent voice systems with real utility and purpose. Voysis will use this round of financing to expand its U.S. team, opening a new office in Boston, and to further develop its technology for a wide range of partners and customer use cases.

"Voice is finally breaking through as the next interface, and companies across all industries are eager to leverage these capabilities so users can speak naturally with their favorite brands from their phones, cars, or home appliances," said Cahill. "Apple, Amazon and Google have built general purpose voice assistants that do an excellent job of understanding simple commands, but can sometimes lack real utility and purpose for third party applications. We deliberately designed and developed Voysis to fill this gap a platform to quickly and easily build and deploy intelligent voice applications that are specific to individual brands."

Voysis generates deep domain, brand-specific, intelligent voice systems in near real time. It combines a brand's data with its deep learning capabilities to become all-knowing about the brand's products and services. The platform includes the following capabilities:

A comprehensive understanding of a product's functionality and data to ensure that voice solutions are complete and fit for purpose.

Voice-driven search and discovery so users can find what they're looking for using natural language.

Complex logic handling to enable voice-driven instruction for each and every capability a product offers.

Support for 16 languages to enable the creation of multilingual solutions.

Noel Ruane, European Venture Partner with Polaris Partners, co-founded the company with Cahill, and is expanding his role at Voysis as Executive Chairman. Commenting on the Voysis announcement, Dave Barrett, Managing Partner at Polaris Partners said, "There's a massive opportunity for voice to transform relationships between businesses and their customers just as Twilio did for the messaging industry and Stripe for payments. For real industry change, the market needs intelligent voice assistants that are fast, accurate, and tailored to specific use cases. With Peter's deep domain technical expertise and Noel's proven track record of launching early stage companies, Voysis is well-positioned to become a key industry player."

Voysis is one of only a few companies that has built a voice AI platform from the ground up with a proprietary deep learning engine designed for speech and natural language processing. Unlike other speech-recognition engines from big name tech companies, Voysis allows third party enterprises to fully control how the software and generated data is used.

For more information on Voysis, please visit: www.voysis.com.

About Voysis

Voysis is a complete voice AI platform that enables natural language instruction, search and discovery across consumer and enterprise applications. The platform was built from the ground up by a team of scientists, engineers, and linguists with expertise in speech technologies as well as the application of end-to-end modeling approaches in cognitive computing and neural networks. Voysis utilizes speech recognition, natural language processing and understanding, deep learning, and text to speech capabilities, all of which were developed in-house. The company was founded by CEO Peter Cahill, a Ph.D. who has dedicated 15 years to speech technology and neural network research. It is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with offices in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit: www.voysis.com.

About Polaris Partners

Polaris Partners invests in exceptional technology and healthcare companies across all stages of their life cycles. With offices in Boston, San Francisco, and Dublin, we partner globally with an unparalleled network of entrepreneurs, top scientists and emerging innovators who are making significant contributions in their fields and improving the way in which we live and work. For more information, visit www.polarispartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222005331/en/

Contacts:

Brew Media Relations

Jessica Tenny, 646-517-7545

voysis@brewpr.com

