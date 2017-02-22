Notification of changes to Appendix 13 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Parameter Value List
The following changes will be made:
-- Change of threshold values for margin concentration scaling -- Market group Swedish Index and Swedish Flexible Index: Threshold nr 1 from MSEK 900 to MSEK 1 000 -- Market group Swedish Index and Swedish Flexible Index: Threshold nr 2 from MSEK 1 800 to MSEK 2 000 -- Market group Swedish Bond: Threshold nr 1 from MSEK 1 300 to MSEK 1 400 -- Market group Swedish Bond: Threshold nr 2 from MSEK 2 400 to MSEK 2 600
The above changes will be implemented on Friday, February 24, 2017.
For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact risk.management@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=616429
