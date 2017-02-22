Nasdaq Stockholm will change tick size table for three Exchange Traded Notes, effective February 23, 2017. The new tick size table for these instruments will be ETP Table1 (id 223). Please see IT notice 8/17 for further details regarding the tick size table.







Instruments using the tick size table ETP Table1 (id 223) as of February 23, 2017:







Market Segment Symbol ISIN Order book id ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes/158 BEAROLJAX10AVA2 GB00BVZW8367 119983 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes/158 BEAROLJAX12AVA1 GB00BVZWRF10 122390 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes/158 BEAROLJAX8AVA GB00BVZW7X99 119827 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------











Tick size table details:







Table Id: 223



Price levels Tick Size ------------------------ 0.000 - 0.999 0.001 ------------------------ 1.00 - 0.01 ------------------------







Implementation schedule







- GCF Production - February 23, 2017



- INET Production - February 23, 2017











Support







For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410, E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



List of test instruments can be requested from Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations.







