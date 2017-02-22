Global Conductive Polymers Technologies and Markets Report 2016 - Forecasts to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for electroactive polymers reached 447.3 million pounds in 2015. The market is expected to reach 725.8 million pounds by 2021 from 484.9 million pounds in 2016 increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2016 to 2021.



The scope of this study encompasses both ICPs and conductive polymer composites, both in applications where the two types of conductive polymers compete as well as ICP markets independent of traditional conductive plastics. Applications in which the two types of conductive polymers compete include ESD/antistatic packaging and electrostatic spray painting, as well as other applications. Unique ICP applications include batteries, transistors, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), capacitors, corrosion-resistant coating products, membranes and sensors, among others.



Market data are presented in value as well as volume terms. Estimating the volume consumed of ICPs such as polythiophenes, polyanilines, or polypyrroles is difficult. The difficulty arises because these materials are usually not used as solids or liquids in the neat form, except for several types of films or pastes.



Polythiophenes, for example, are mostly sold in very dilute solutions (less than 5% concentration), while polyanilines are often used as 25% emulsions. ICP volumes, therefore, are almost always reported by weight as dilute solutions or emulsions and overall global estimates derived from various suppliers, the trade press, or reports vary by several hundred percent. ICP suppliers are usually unwilling to provide even the broadest estimates because of the wide disparity of concentrations of the ICPs along with the proprietary nature of this information.



This report provides:



- An overview of the global markets for conductive polymers.

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

- Analyses of potential applications for these materials such as electrostatic dissipation (ESD) control, light emitting displays, capacitors, electrostatic paintable plastics, antistatic packaging, corrosion-resistant paints/coatings and others.

- Evaluation of the markets dynamics, specifically growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

- Profiles of major players in the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

- Study Goals And Objectives

- Reasons For Doing The Study

- Scope Of The Study

- Methodology



2: Summary



3: Electroactive Polymer Overview

- Overview

- Background

- Inherently Conductive Polymers

- Inherently Dissipative Polymers (Idps)

- Conductive Plastics



4: Inherently Conductive Polymers

- Overview

- Additional Technical Details

- Synthesizing Conjugated Polymers

- Concept Of Resistivities

- Icp Historical Perspective

- Technologies

- Conductive Polymer Types



5: Icp Competitive Resin Systems: Conductive Plastics

- Background

- Overview

- Limitations Of A Plastic Compound'S Resulting Electrical Properties

- Techniques For Making Plastics Conductive

- Resistivities

- Types Of Conductive Plastic Materials

- Conductive Plastic Additives

- Technical Issues

- Costs

- Resins Used

- Conductive Filler Suppliers

- Recent Developments In Conductive Plastics

- Other Conductive Plastic Systems

- Compounding Conductive Plastics

- Key Suppliers And Examples Of Their Conductive Plastic Products



6: Applications Of Icps And Conductive Plastics

- Overview

- Capacitors

- Electromagnetic And Radio Frequency Interference Shielding And Static Protection

- Sensors

- Anticorrosion Coatings

- Textiles/Fabrics (Electrotextiles/Conductive Textiles)

- Organic Light-Emitting Diodes

- Solar Cells

- Semiconductor Transistors

- Batteries

- Other Applications



7: Market By Type Of Conductive Polymer

- Inherently Conductive Polymers

- Conductive Plastics

- Overall Market Summary



8: Conductive Polymer Market By Application

- Summary

- Icp Markets By Application



9: Recent Conductive Polymer Patent Activity

- Overview

- Patent Summaries

- Fully Integrated Organic Layered Processes For Making Plastic Electronics Based On Conductive Polymers

- Printing Of Organic Conductive Polymers Containing Additives

- Water Dispersible Polypyrroles Made With Polymeric Acid Colloids For Electronic Applications

- Multifunctional 3,4-Alkylenedioxy Thiophene Derivatives And Electrically Conductive Polymers Containing Them

- Barrier Layers For Coating Conductive Polymers On Liquid Crystals

- Development Of Novel Proton-Conductive Polymers For Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell (Pemfc) Technology

- Dispersions Of Intrinsically Conductive Polymers And Methods For The Production Thereof

- Fluorescent, Semiconductive Polymers, And Devices Comprising Them

- Implantable Heart Valve Prosthetic Devices Having Intrinsically Conductive Polymers

- Water Dispersable Polyanilines Made With Polymeric Acid Colloids For Electronic Applications

- Compositions Of Electrically Conductive Polymers And Nonpolymeric Fluorinated Organic Acids

- Polythiophene And Electronic Devices Comprising The Same

- Soluble Polythiophene Derivatives

- Semiconductor Composition Including A Semiconducting Polymer

- Membrane Compositions And Methods For Making And Using Them



10: Company Profiles

- Abtech Scientific Inc.

- Agfa-Gevaert Group Nv

- American Dye Source Inc.

- BASF Inc.

- Boedeker Inc.

- Cambridge Display Technology

- Celanese Corp.

- Central Corp.

- E.I Dupont De Nemours And Co.

- Eeonyx

- Evonik Degussa Gmbh

- Heraeus Precious Metals

- Hyperion Catalysis Intl. Inc.

- Kemet Corp.

- Klockner Pentaplast Of America

- LNP Engineering Plastics

- Lubrizol Advanced Materials

- Merck Kgaa

- Plastic Logic Germany

- Polyone

- Premix OY

- Rieke Metals Inc.

- RTP Co.

- Shin-Etsu Polymer Europe Bv

- Sterling Fibers

- Universal Display Corp.

- Vorbeck Materials

- Westlake Plastics Co.

- XG Sciences Inc.



11: Acronyms



