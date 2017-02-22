Criteo CEO Interview - 2016 Results (video)

NEW YORK, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Criteo, a global performance marketing technology company, reports 2016 full year results. CEO Eric Eichmann comments on results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

https://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/criteo-2016-results/?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

- Main achivements in 2016

- Q4 growth drivers

- U.S. accelerating growth

- Priorities for 2017

About Criteo:

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) delivers personalized performance marketing at an extensive scale. Measuring return on post-click sales, Criteo makes ROI transparent and easy to measure. Criteo has over 2,500 employees in more than 30 offices across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, serving over 14,000 advertisers worldwide and with direct relationships with thousands of publishers.

For more information, please visithttp://www.criteo.com.