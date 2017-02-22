Chubb invests in Global Accounts team; adds senior management roles in Europe

LONDON, Feb.22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Chubb today announced two senior management appointments, as it continues to invest in its Global Accounts division serving large and complex clients in Europe and around the world.

Suresh Krishnan, currently Executive Vice President, Global Accounts, Overseas General Insurance, has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of Global Accounts Division, Europe. Suresh will establish and lead a single Global and Large Account segment for Europe. He will set and implement business strategy for the segment and oversee the structures, processes and performance metrics that ensure clients and brokers fully benefit from Chubb's risk and underwriting expertise and multinational network and services. Suresh will be based in London, reporting to Jeff Moghrabi, Division President for Chubb in Continental Europe and David Robinson, Division President for Chubb in the UK and Ireland.

Suresh has 25 years of insurance industry experience. He joined Chubb in 1999 and has served in several senior legal roles. Prior to his current role, he served as General Counsel, Multinational Client Group, from 2010 to 2013, with global legal oversight for matters connected with the company's multinational products and services. Previously, he was General Counsel for ACE USA, where he had management responsibilities for all legal matters connected with ACE's US commercial retail insurance business.

Tina Lakickas, currently Senior Vice President and Global Client Executive, will succeed Suresh as Executive Vice President, Global Accounts, Overseas General Insurance. Tina will lead the international Global Client Executive team that serves Chubb's Global Accounts segment. She will oversee the delivery of high quality service across all aspects of the value chain and ensure that Chubb's Global Accounts strategy and activity are aligned to client and broker needs. Tina will be based in Paris, reporting to Joseph Clabby, President, Global Accounts and David Furby, Division President, Commercial Property and Casualty, Overseas General Insurance.

Tina has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience. Prior to joining the company in 2010, she was Vice President and Regional Manager of Global Marine & Energy for AIG. She previously served in underwriting roles at AIG, Arthur J. Gallagher and St. Paul.

Both Suresh and Tina will take up their new roles in March 2017.

Andrew Kendrick, Regional President, Europe at Chubb, said:

"I am delighted that Suresh, a well-known thought-leader on multinational insurance issues and longstanding contributor to our global accounts work in Europe, is joining our team. His appointment reflects the importance of Europe as one of Chubb's global accounts hubs and his experience, proven track record and unique insights will ensure that our clients and broker partners continue to benefit from the highest levels of service. I also welcome Tina to Paris and look forward to working with her."

Joe Clabby, Vice President, Chubb Group and Division President, Bermuda and Global Accounts, said:

"In an increasingly complex international landscape and constantly evolving risk environment, Tina's deep market experience and strong client focus will ensure that our global accounts proposition, multinational capabilities and technology continue to set the standard for market excellence internationally. I greatly look forward to working with Tina and Suresh in their new roles."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com/uk

