The Shareholders of Cavotec SA are invited to attend the Ordinary General Meeting (OGM) to be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at 15.00 (CET) at the offices of Cavotec SA, via Balestra 27, 6900 Lugano, Switzerland. Doors open at 14.30 (CET)



For shareholders not wishing to personally attend to the OGM, an information meeting will be held on Tuesday March 28, 2017 at 11.00 CET at the IVA Conferenscenter, Grev Turegatan 16 in Stockholm, Sweden.



This meeting is open to shareholders and interested parties and will feature an update on Cavotec's recent business activities.



Participation



Only shareholders entered in the share register with the right to vote on March 20, 2017 will be entitled to participate in the OGM.



Please note the following information:



-- Shareholders whose shares are held through a bank or broker acting as a nominee with Euroclear Sweden AB must request their bank or broker to have their shares temporarily owner-registered with Euroclear Sweden AB. Such registration must be made no later than March 20, 2017. -- Shareholders whose shares are held through a bank or broker not directly acting as a nominee with Euroclear Sweden AB must instruct their custodian bank to register them as shareholders in the Share Register of Cavotec SA by sending a registration form to Cavotec SA, c/o Computershare Schweiz AG, Share Register, Baslerstrasse 90, CH-4600 Olten. Such registration must be made no later than March 20, 2017. -- Shareholders who are already registered in the Share Register do not have to perform any additional steps and will be provided automatically with the registration form.



Full instructions on the above procedures can be found on the full Notice of Meeting attached to this release or on ir.cavotec.com. You do not need to attend the OGM in person. You may appoint a proxy to represent you.



You can appoint the following persons to represent you:



-- Mr Franco Brusa, Attorney-at-Law, Via G.B. Pioda 5, Lugano, Switzerland, has been appointed as independent shareholders' representative pursuant to Art. 9a of the Articles of Association. You may use the proxy form attached to this invitation or the Electronic Proxy -- as set out on http://anmalan.vpc.se/Cavotec2017 to appoint and instruct the independent proxy; or -- any third person by contacting them directly.



NB: please sign, date and return the Registration/Appointment of Proxy Form in one of the enclosed envelopes by March 20, 2017 at latest, or complete the Electronic Proxy as set out on http://anmalan.vpc.se/Cavotec2017 by March 28, 2017 at 2pm at the latest. Alternatively, you may hand over your Proxy Form appointing the Independent Proxy as a proxy at the Information Meeting on March 28, 2017, in Stockholm.



For the full Notice of the OGM, see the attached PDF file, or visit ir.cavotec.com.



For questions regarding participation to the OGM, please contact:



Cavotec SA c/o Euroclear Sweden AB Box 191, SE-10123 Stockholm, Sweden Telephone: +46 84029283



ENDS



For more information please contact:



Kristiina Leppanen Group Chief Financial Officer & IR kristiina.leppanen@cavotec.com



The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Cavotec SA under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on 22 February 2017, 15.20 CET.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=616428