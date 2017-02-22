VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - RESAAS Services Inc. (CSE: RSS) (OTCQX: RSASF), a cloud-based social business platform built for licensed real estate professionals, announces the introduction of groundbreaking new functionality to change the way REALTORS
For the first time, the 7,500 members within the San Francisco Association of REALTORS
"This agreement to share pre-market listing data with our neighbors who use RealTimeMLS
"We were excited to bring RealTimeMLS
Many cities across the United States are experiencing increasing numbers of listings selling before they are listed on the MLS. Introduced in late 2015, RealTimeMLS
"The channels agents had access to previously were inefficient and unbalanced, allowing RESAAS' technology to provide a solution that real estate associations are calling out for," said Tom Rossiter, President at RESAAS. "Associations need to meet the needs of a changing marketplace and need to keep innovating. RealTimeMLS
About RESAAS Services Inc.
RESAAS is a cloud-based social business platform built for licensed real estate professionals. RESAAS brings proprietary real-time technology into the business of real estate and transforms how real estate listing data flows between real estate agents, brokers, associations, and MLSs.
Visit www.resaas.com.
About the San Francisco Association of REALTORS
The San Francisco Association of REALTORS
About East Bay Regional Data
East Bay Regional Data was incorporated in 1991 as a means to provide brokers and agents with a centralized and online source for real estate data. Today, East Bay Regional Data Inc. (EBRDI) is the region's largest MLS cooperative working to provide its subscribers the very best in MLS service. EBRDI has been a leader in bringing greater resources and real estate data to its participants and subscribers. In addition to providing complete access to listings in Alameda and Contra Costa Counties, participants and subscribers also have access to listings in 22 counties in Northern California.
