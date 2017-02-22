Dermatology Therapeutics Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2016: Approximately One-Third of the US Population Suffers from at Least One Active Skin Condition - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Dermatology Therapeutics Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2016" report to their offering.

Dermatological conditions are one of the most common types of disorders worldwide, and approximately one-third of the US population suffers from at least one active skin condition. For the past decades, the majority of the dermatology market has remained saturated with established and generic products. However, the clinical and commercial success of biologics in the treatment of psoriasis, as well as advancements in the understanding of the disease pathways of many dermatological conditions, have led to a renewed interest from pharmaceutical companies in the dermatology market, and subsequently the emergence of an innovative pipeline.



There are over 800 products in active development in the dermatology therapy area, with the majority of products being small molecules. Biologics represent approximately 40% of the pipeline, despite the fact that this molecule type represents only a small fraction of the marketed products landscape.



Overall, the dermatology pipeline is highly innovative, owing to the advancements in the understanding of the disease pathways of many skin disorders. The number of strong late-stage products and substantial early-stage segment of this active and diverse pipeline are strong indicators of long-term growth in this market.

The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline development landscape for is Acne vulgaris, Psoriasis and Atopic dermatitis, from Discovery through to the Pre-Registration stage. This includes an analysis of products by stage of development, molecular target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. A list of all products in development is provided, including dormant and discontinued projects. Finally, the report provides an overview of key players involved in the development of products in this area, and outlines recent updates and press releases in the field.



Scope of the Report:



Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for dermatology?

Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area?

Reasons to buy



Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication.

Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication, and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each.

Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline, and the products being fielded by each of these.

Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Report Guidance



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction



4. Research Report Coverage



5. Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jkslj4/dermatology

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716