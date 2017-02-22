Water Quality Monitoring Market Worth 4.69 Billion USD by 2025

PUNE, India, February 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Water Quality Monitoring Market by Product Type (TOC Analyzers, pH Meters, Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers, Conductivity Sensors, Turbidity Meters), Application (Laboratories, Industrial, Commercial Spaces, Government Buildings), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market was valued at USD 2.95 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 4.69 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.54% between 2016 and 2025.

The major factor driving this market is the development of government policies and initiatives to protect the environment from the adverse effects of pollution. This drives the adoption of pollution monitoring instruments across the globe.

Laboratory application expected to hold the largest share of the water quality monitoring market during the forecast period

The laboratory application is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing concerns regarding environmental issues such as the level of pollutants and the presence of specific microbes in water. Owing to this, monitoring and testing tasks are an important approach to deciding the water quality parameters and assessing the impact on the human health and the environment.

Water quality monitoring market for TOC analyzers expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

The market for TOC analyzers is expected to witness high growth owing to their versatile applicability and increased attention on environmental issues such as water pollution and water contamination.

Europe expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period

The water quality monitoring market is expected to grow exponentially in Europe. The water quality monitoring activities are conducted in this region because of the increased awareness about water pollution and contamination.

The key players in the water quality monitoring market are General Electric Company (U.S.), Horiba, Ltd. (Japan), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), and Agilent Technologies (U.S.), among others.



