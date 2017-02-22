Nasdaq would like to announce Genium INET 5.0.0210 going live November 20th, 2017.



This release will ensure that Genium INET is MiFID II compliant on January 3rd, 2018 and will contain mandatory changes impacting members connecting to Nasdaq. This announcement is made to facilitate planning. Further details on the technical changes will be communicated in March.



Testing possibilities will be available in a dedicated environment from mid-May. Details on the deployment of functionalities in the test environment will be available in March.



The planned project timeline for Genium INET 5.0.0210



March Release of technical specifications drafts -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mid-May External test system 4 availability -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Upgrade of Genium INET to version 5.0.0210 Novembe r -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 First trading and clearing day for Equity Derivatives, Fixed Income Novembe and Commodities on Genium INET 5.0.0210. r --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For questions or comments, please contact: Technical Relations



Anders Bergström anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7364



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=616434