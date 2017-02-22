NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/22/17 -- Enterprise Product Partners LP, Sunoco Logistics Partners LP, EnLink Midstream Partners LP, Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Alliance Resource Partners LP, Summit Midstream Partners LP, Noble Midstream Partners LP, and CrossAmerica Partners LP are among the MLPs participating at Capital Link's 4th Annual Master Limited Partnership Investing Forum taking place on Thursday, March 2, 2017 at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

The Forum has been approved for 8 CFP/CIMA/CPWA Continuing Education credits.

FORUM OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The Forum will address major topics of interest to the industry and investors who follow the MLP space. It will feature two separate and concurrent tracks. One with panel discussions by top industry experts and one with presentations of individual MLPs. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with MLP management.

There are four SECTOR PANELS: Midstream - MLPs in Texas: Permian and Eagle Ford; Midstream - Rest of the US: Non-Texas Trends; LNG & Maritime; and The Private Equity Perspective on Energy Infrastructure

There are six INDUSTRY PANELS: Tax/Legislation/Regulatory; Energy in 2017: The View from the Fourth Estate; Raising Capital for MLPs - Capital Markets & Bank Financing; MLP Rating Agency; Institutional Investor Perspective and the Analyst Perspective.

TARGET AUDIENCE

Institutional Investors -- Registered Investment Advisors -- Financial Advisors -- Financial Planners -- Wealth Advisors -- MLP Executives -- Investment & Private Bankers -- Securities Analysts -- Retail and Institutional Brokers -- Industry Specialists & Analysts -- Financial Press & Media.

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Opening Keynote Speaker: Thomas J. Edelman, Managing Partner - White Deer Energy

Afternoon Keynote Speaker: Lars Eirik Nicolaisen, Partner - Rystad Energy

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

MLPs

Alliance Resource Partners LP (NASDAQ: ARLP)

American Midstream Partners LP

ARB Midstream

Capital Product Partners LP

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP)

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL)

CSI Compressco LP

Cypress Energy Partners LP

EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENLK)

Enterprise Products Partners LP

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP)

Hoegh LNG Partners LP

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK)

Navios Maritime Partners LP

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NBLX)

Sanchez Production Partners LP

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP)

Summit Midstream Partners LP

Sunoco Logistics Partners LP

MLP Funds

Center Coast Capital (NYSE: CEN)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management

Infrastructure Capital Advisors

Tortoise Capital Advisors Closed-End Funds (NYSE: TYG)

Industry Participants

American Infrastructure Funds

Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP

Baker Botts LLP

Barron's

Deloitte Tax LLP

Deutsche Bank

Energy Spectrum Capital

Evercore ISI

EY

Fitch Ratings

Lucid Energy Group

Midstream Business

MLP Association

Moody's

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Reuters

RW Baird

Rystad Energy

S&P Global Ratings

UBS

Vinson & Elkins LLP

White Deer Energy

FORUM SPONSORS

LEAD SPONSOR: Baird

SPONSORS: Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP -- Baker Botts LLP -- Center Coast Capital -- Deloitte Tax LLP -- EY -- Goldman Sachs Asset Management -- Infrastructure Capital Advisors -- PricewaterhouseCoopers -- Tortoise Capital Advisors -- Vinson & Elkins

SUPPORTING ORGANIZATION: MLP Association

MEDIA PARTNERS: Barclay Hedge -- Barron's -- ETFdb.com -- Hedge Fund Alert -- Investor's Business Daily -- Oil & Gas Financial Journal

