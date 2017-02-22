Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mammography Market 2013-2025" report to their offering.

The global mammography market is expected to reach a value of USD 3.8 billion by 2025. The market growth can be attributed to the rising initiatives by various governments and NGOs to raise awareness about early diagnosis of microcalcifications in breast tissue. Some significant organizations such as the National Breast Cancer Foundation, CDC, and Breast Cancer Organization are promoting the early diagnosis of mammary gland calcification, which is one of the crucial factors expected to drive the demand over the forecast period.

Based on a report published by the National Cancer Institute in 2015, it was stated that the proportion of women aged 45 to 65 years had increased to 81.1% in breast cancer screening. Major mammography manufacturers are introducing new products and increasing the number of approved products, which is further expected to impel the demand in the coming years.

In January 2016, FDA approved a new manual for digital mammography quality control by the American College of Radiology. The growing number of awareness campaigns to promote women's health services is also anticipated to propel growth.

In 2015, North America dominated due to the increasing adoption of technologically advanced screening devices and up surging number of approvals of 3D systems. Asia Pacific and Latin America are the two fastest growing regional segments, because of the higher mammary gland cancer prevalence and growing number of government campaigns to improve screening results.

