Microencapsulation Market to Reach $17.94 Billion by 2024 - Rapid Development & Increasing Penetration of Technology in the End Use Industries - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Microencapsulation Market Estimates & Trend Analysis 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global microencapsulation market is expected to reach USD 17.94 billion by 2025. The ability of the technology to allow incorporation of minerals, vitamins, flavors and essential oils in food products to improve its nutritional value is likely to propel demand.

Availability of raw materials such as sodium alginate, gelatin and PVA is a major concern for the industry players. Thus, key chemical manufacturers including BASF SE, Bayer AG, and Evonik Industries, which are integrated across raw material supply to distribution are likely to gain a competitive advantage over the forecast period.

Strong foothold of the existing players and high initial investments associated with the technology are likely to pose a threat for the new players. However, rapid development and increasing penetration of the technology in the end-use industries including pharmaceutical, food, household products and paints industry is expected to open new avenues for these players over the forecast period.

FMCG companies have pursued their efforts towards microencapsulating fragrances, anti-bacterial compounds, and bleach activators to reduce material consumption for end-use, which is likely to propel industry growth. However, increasing demand for nano-encapsulation technology, especially in the pharmaceutical application coupled with low switching cost between substitute technology, is expected to hamper industry growth over the projected period.

Companies Mentioned

Capsulae

LycoRed Group

BASF SE

Balchem

Lipo Technologies

Encapsys

AVEKA Group

Reed Pacific Pty. Ltd.

Microtek Laboratories, Inc.

TasteTech Ltd.

GAT Microencapsulation GmbH

Ronald T. Dodge Co.

Evonik

InnoBio Limited

Bayer AG

Dow Corning Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology And Scope

2 Executive Summary

3 Microencapsulation Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4 Microencapsulation Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5 Microencapsulation Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6 Competitive Landscape

7 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xw8j2w/microencapsulation

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716