

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has renounced escalating acts of anti-Semitism in the country, and stressed the need to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred in all of its very ugly forms.



After touring the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. Tuesday, the president said the anti-Semitic threats targeting the Jewish community and community centers in the US are horrible and are painful, and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil.



He recalled a quote from Spottswood Rice, a runaway slave who joined the Union Army, that he believed that his fellow African Americans always looked to the United States as the promised land of universal freedom.



'Today and every day of my presidency, I pledge to do everything I can to continue that promise of freedom for African Americans and for every American,' said Trump, who is the second sitting President to visit the museum.



Trump's condemnation of the anti-Semitic attacks came hours after Hillary Clinton called on the President to speak out against recent incidents.



'JCC threats, cemetery desecration & online attacks are so troubling & they need to be stopped. Everyone must speak out, starting w/ @POTUS,' Clinton tweeted.



Monday, 11 Jewish community centers (JCCs) in the United States received bomb threats over telephone, all of which were turned out to be hoax.



It was the latest in a wave of bomb threats started in January. In all, 54 JCCs in 27 states and one Canadian province have received 69 bomb threats.



David Posner, director of strategic performance at JCC Association of North America, said the Jewish community in the US is concerned about the anti-Semitism behind these threats, which the FBI is investigating.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX