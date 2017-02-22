IRPA AI Announces Fourth Automation Innovation Conference "2017 Exploiting the Second Wave"





Kicks off 2017 Outsourcing, Automation, Innovation Seminar Series (OAISS) Regional Roadshow



NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --IRPA AI(The Institute for Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence), today announced that its fourth annualAutomation Innovation Conference"2017 Exploiting the Second Wave,"will be held December 5-6, 2017 in New York and December 13, 2017 in London. IRPA AI also unveiled its 2017 Outsourcing, Automation, Innovation Seminar Series (OAISS) regional roadshow that explores the intersection of outsourcing,digitalinnovation and automation.

Following sold out attendance at last year's Automation Innovation event, IRPA AI is expanding this year's agenda to address growing interest in Cognitive Computing and Artificial Intelligence. Participants will also be able to attend beginner or advanced education sessions, workshops, special interest groups and breakoutssessions, and hear the latest trends and implementation case studies. To learn more about the upcoming events and to register, please visit http://www.irpanetwork.com/events/.

"We're at the point in our industry where the first wave of early adopters have put RPA to the test," said Frank Casale, Founder of IRPA AI. "Welcome to the Second Wave, where leaders are coming back to share lessons learned and expanding beyond RPA. The software is smarter and so are we. The conference is all about leveraging those experiences - benefitting from what worked and what didn't work."

The Automation Innovation Introduction Track will focus on where to start and build businessusing RPA, Cognitive and AI technologies. The Automation Innovation Advanced Track will address crafting the automation strategy, building a COE (Center of Excellence), mashups, governance, benefits beyond cost save, best practices and include a lessons learned roundtable.

In addition to the Automation Innovation Conferences, IRPA is once again partnering with its sister-organization, The Outsourcing Institute as well as Symphony Ventures,to host this year's OAISS regional roadshow focused on the intersection of outsourcing,digitalinnovation & automation.

The OAISS events aresmaller, interactive, local forums centered around creating a dialog that combines both education and execution for participants. The events are designed for those looking to learn about the latest trends in digital and automation fueled services, and how to get started on their digital or automation journey.The OAISS events start on April 6, 2017 in Dallas, Texas.

OAISS is a precursor to the upcoming Outsourcing Institute Digital Convergence Conference being held September 27, 2017 in NYC, and the upcoming December NYC and London Automation Innovation Conferences hosted by IRPA AI.

IRPA AI continues to be front and center in the automation ecosystem - bringing together buyers, consultants and providers, to assess the true merits of RPA, cognitive, and artificial intelligence software with an objective eye and an independent voice.

About IRPA AI

Founded in 2013, the Institute for Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence (IRPA AI) is an independent professional association and knowledge forum for the buyers, sellers, influencers and analysts of robotic process automation, cognitive computing and artificial intelligence. Our global network and advisory services offer leading-edge market intelligence, industryresearch, sourcing assistance, events as well as offer opportunities to learn and network with stakeholders across service industry functions. To learn more please visitwww.irpaai.com.

