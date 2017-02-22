Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "HPLC Markets: Global Analysis and Opportunity Evaluation 2016 2020" report to their offering.
This market report provides a comprehensive and easy-to-review analysis of the analytical HPLC market 2016 to 2020, providing key market data and identifying new and emerging opportunities across this field. This analysis is based on primary data disclosed by experienced end-users on their current HPLC practices and their plans over the next three years. Its findings provide a wealth of market information on HPLC and enable suppliers to target new markets and reduce costs.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Participants
3. HPLC Top-Level Applications
4. HPLC Systems
5. Separation Modes
6. HPLC Flow Modes
7. HPLC Detectors
8. HPLC Instrumentation Suppliers
9. HPLC Consumables Suppliers
10. HPLC Instrumentation
11. Sample Preparation
12. HPLC Pressure Ranges
13. HPLC Column Internal Diameters
14. HPLC Packing Material Particle Sizes
15. Column Switching
16. Ultra-Performance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC)
17. Ultra High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC)
18. Fast HPLC
19. Hyphenated HPLC Systems
20. CHIP-BASED LC
21. Multidimensional LC
22. Other Techniques
23. Limits of Detection
24. Study Samples
25. HPLC Consumables Costs
26. Needs or Innovation Requirements
27. HPLC Growth Trends
28. Disease Biomarkers
29. Cost of HPLC Analysis
30. HPLC Sample Throughput
31. Discussion
Companies Mentioned
