Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "HPLC Markets: Global Analysis and Opportunity Evaluation 2016 2020" report to their offering.

This market report provides a comprehensive and easy-to-review analysis of the analytical HPLC market 2016 to 2020, providing key market data and identifying new and emerging opportunities across this field. This analysis is based on primary data disclosed by experienced end-users on their current HPLC practices and their plans over the next three years. Its findings provide a wealth of market information on HPLC and enable suppliers to target new markets and reduce costs.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Participants

3. HPLC Top-Level Applications

4. HPLC Systems

5. Separation Modes

6. HPLC Flow Modes

7. HPLC Detectors

8. HPLC Instrumentation Suppliers

9. HPLC Consumables Suppliers

10. HPLC Instrumentation

11. Sample Preparation

12. HPLC Pressure Ranges

13. HPLC Column Internal Diameters

14. HPLC Packing Material Particle Sizes

15. Column Switching

16. Ultra-Performance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC)

17. Ultra High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC)

18. Fast HPLC

19. Hyphenated HPLC Systems

20. CHIP-BASED LC

21. Multidimensional LC

22. Other Techniques

23. Limits of Detection

24. Study Samples

25. HPLC Consumables Costs

26. Needs or Innovation Requirements

27. HPLC Growth Trends

28. Disease Biomarkers

29. Cost of HPLC Analysis

30. HPLC Sample Throughput

31. Discussion

Companies Mentioned

